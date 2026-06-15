Most Concerning Developments From Chicago Bears Mandatory Minicamp

The Chicago Bears wrapped up mandatory minicamp last week and it's not hard to see which development from the three-day event was the most concerning: the lingering injuries in the secondary.

Not only has Kyler Gordon been hurt since before OTAs, but his presumed backup in the slot, Cam Lewis, has not taken part in a practice after he suffered an injury during the first week of OTAs that forced his early exit from a session.

We still don't have specifics on either player's injury. We know Gordon's is of the soft-tissue variety, but the exact location remains unknown. We know nothing about Lewis' injury.

Why Lewis and Gordon injuries are concerning

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon. | David Banks-Imagn Images

One of the biggest problems the Bears had last season was the injuries in the secondary, and most notably to Gordon and Jaylon Johnson, both of whom missed large chunks of time.

Gordon was on the shelf for all but three regular season games, and Johnson missed 10 games and wasn't good when he was playing. Those injuries no doubt played a big role in Chicago finishing with the 11th-worst pass defense in the NFL.

If Gordon struggles with injury again in 2026, the Bears might need Lewis' services, whether that be in the slot or at safety if the Bears decide to deploy Dillon Thieneman or Coby Durant in Gordon's place.

Another potential option emerging in practice is Jaylon Jones, who has been getting reps in the slot with Gordon and Lewis sidelined.

Kyler Gordon in Ben Johnson's dog house?

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) leaves the field after an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

It is very clear that Bears head coach Ben Johnson is growing tired of Gordon's injury issues. An injured Gordon is the only Gordon Johnson has really ever known.

During the second week of OTAs, Johnson sounded none-too-pleased about Gordon's lingering issue and made it clear his absence could impact the trust level the coaching staff has with the veteran.

"We spoke last year and neither one of us were really happy with how it went just from a perspective of being available to get to know each other," Johnson said. "I think he only played in three games when I look back at it, and so, you know, this spring was going to be a springboard for us to get going in the right direction."

"We're still working through that," he added. "We're still trying to get that availability piece going. We know he's a good player when he's out there but trust level is a huge thing for this team, for this coaching staff, for the locker room and you can only develop that trust by being available."

We don't think there is any world in which Gordon does not start come Week 1 as long as he's healthy, but his absence at practice is giving the Bears looks at alternatives and Gordon's leash could be short if he struggles out of the gate.