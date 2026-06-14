Biggest Winners and Losers From Chicago Bears Minicamp

The Bears held their veteran minicamp this week, and they were a bit healthier than expected, with a few surprise appearances from Dayo Odeyingbo and T.J. Edwards. However, they were still without a few key starters on both sides of the ball.

While it's difficult to gauge how these performances will affect each player's roster status or their role come Week One, a few players still stood out among their peers. Meanwhile, a few players stood out in a bad way.

Who were some of the most significant players on both sides of that aisle?

Winner: Zavion Thomas

Jun 9, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas (81) passes the ball during Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Zavion Thomas' speed was on full display this week. He was one of three players (along with Kalif Raymond and Luther Burden III) to take snaps at returner, and is the early favorite for that role when the season starts. He also produced some highlights on the offensive side of the ball, including a screen pass in which no one even got close in pursuit.

Many questioned the selection of Thomas when it was made. I'm not sure those knee-jerk reactions are going to age well. He seems like a clear example of the type of addition that makes much more sense in September than it did in April.

Loser: Jordan van den Berg

Sep 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg (99) rushes the passer against the Temple Owls in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Conversely, many loved the selection of Georgia Tech defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg when Chicago traded up to select him in the sixth round. Unfortunately, unlike Thomas, he hasn't gotten off on the right foot through OTAs and minicamp.

The 24-year-old was reportedly struggling with his get-off. While that's a bit surprising considering how athletic van den Berg is, it's not the end of the world. It would be silly to expect a sixth-round pick to be a finished product, after all. It's also June 14. Still, it would be much better to hear a glowing review of JVDB at minicamp with the Bears' paper-thin depth at defensive tackle.

Winner: Jaylon Johnson

Oct 13, 2024; London, United Kingdom; Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) after an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Jaylon Johnson will be eager to prove his doubters wrong in 2026. He got off to a hot start in his redemption campaign, picking off two passes on the first day of minicamp.

Johnson is entering a pivotal season for the Bears. He only has two years left on his contract, and they'd save $16 million by cutting ties with him next offseason. The 27-year-old will have to play well enough that they don't think they can survive without him if he wants to stick around, and he's definitely off to a good start in that regard.

Loser: Kyler Gordon

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) breaks up a pass to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

While Johnson got off to a hot start, the same cannot be said for his running mate who makes his living in the slot. It was more of the same for Kyler Gordon at the team's offseason programs, as he was on the shelf for both OTAs and minicamp.

Unlike Johnson, Gordon has three years remaining on his contract (counting the 2026 campaign). However, they would save over $8 million if they cut him next offseason. He's one of the league's best nickelbacks when healthy, but the fact that he's seemingly incapable of staying healthy puts a major damper on his outlook.

Winner: Kalif Raymond

Jun 9, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) runs during Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Zavion Thomas wasn't the only receiver/returner who stood out at minicamp. Kalif Raymond, whom the team signed to a one-year deal this offseason, also made plays on both offense and special teams.

Raymond was initially expected to replace Olamide Zaccheaus' role. However, he brings significantly more upside to that role, as Ben Johnson clearly loves him and he certainly seems to have a bit more gas left in the tank. He and Scotty Miller, who is far from a lock to make the roster, are the only two receivers who have more than two years under their belt in an extremely young receiver room. He will provide a necessary veteran presence in the absence of DJ Moore.

Loser: Shemar Turner

Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Shemar Turner (95) reacts against the New Orleans Saints during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

A head coach being relatively indifferent (and completely noncommittal) when asked about a player is never a great sign. That's where we're at with second-year defensive lineman Shemar Turner.

"We will see with Shemar. This Summer will be a big part for him." - #Bears HC Ben Johnson on Shemar Turner's injury and when he will be back. — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) June 10, 2026

Turner is on the mend from a torn ACL, and wasn't seen practicing at minicamp. However, when you consider the fact that Odeyingbo was seen warming up even though he tore his Achilles (which is generally considered to have a longer recovery timeline, although no injury is created equal) one week later, that isn't a great sign. Turner will have a role in the rotation whenever he can get back on the field, but it's safe to assume they have no idea when that'll be at this point.

Winner: Braxton Jones

Sep 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones (70) after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Braxton Jones is an easy player to root for. He was previously a solid starter at left tackle before fracturing his fibula late in the 2024 campaign. Jones then started the first three games of last season but looked like a shell of himself, routinely struggling with his anchor. He was benched from that point onward as a result. Luckily, he seems to have gotten his confidence back and should be better equipped to hold down the starting job with another offseason under his belt since the injury.

Ben Johnson also echoed a similar sentiment regarding Jones' confidence, and he seemingly has the inside shot at the starting left tackle job. His main competition for the position, Jedrick Wills, wasn't active for minicamp, and Theo Benedet didn't get any reps with the first-team offense. It seems like the job is his to lose (even if he won't admit it) until Ozzy Trapilo is healthy.