Ben Johnson Sounds Frustrated Over Kyler Gordon's Injury Issue at Bears OTAs

Going into the offseason, the Chicago Bears hoped slot cornerback Kyler Gordon would avoid injury issues after he experienced an injury-plagued campaign in 2025.

However, things are not off to a good start on that front, as Gordon has been unable to take part in OTAs both this week and last due to injury.

While Gordon's exact injury remains unknown, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribute reported last month that the veteran was in the midst of working his way back from a soft-tissue injury.

While it is unclear when Gordon will be back, it sure seems like his injury issues are wearing thin on the patience of Bears head coach Ben Johnson, who noted that Gordon's lack of availabilty could impact the coaching staff's trust level with him.

"We spoke last year and neither one of us were really happy with how it went just from a perspective of being available to get to know each other," Johnson said. "I think he only played in three games when I look back at it, and so, you know, this spring was going to be a springboard for us to get going in the right direction."

"We're still working through that," Johnson added. "We're still trying to get that availability piece going. We know he's a good player when he's out there but trust level is a huge thing for this team, for this coaching staff, for the locker room and you can only develop that trust by being available."

Earlier this offseason, Johnson said a point of emphasis was to get to know both Gordon and Jaylon Johnson better after he wasn't able to fully do so because of how much time both cornerbacks missed in 2025.

The process of doing that with Gordon is not off to a good start.

Kyler Gordon's 2025 injury issues

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon. | David Banks-Imagn Images

As Johnson noted, Gordon appeared in just three regular-season games in 2025 thanks to two separate injured reserve stints. The veteran dealt with groin, hamstring and calf injuries.

He didn't begin his season until Week 6 and only played in two games before getting hurt again. Gordon then returned in Week 13, but he ended up on the shelf yet again after that game and didn't return until the playoffs.

Gordon managed to stay healthy for both of the Bears' playoff contests, and while he did give up a touchdown, he did post strong coverage numbers overall, with Gordon giving up a completion rate of 38.5% and a passer rating of 86.7.

Bears need an insurance policy

Chicago Bears defensive back Malik Muhammad. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bears can leave nothing to chance when it comes to the slot cornerback spot. Of course, Gordon staying healthy and returning to form is the most ideal scenario, but clearly Chicago can't count on that happening.

Chicago signed Cam Lewis in free agency and he figures to be in the mix to replace Gordon if the veteran gets hurt.

Rookie Malik Muhammad could also get a look, as he's been getting reps in the slot this offseason, but Muhammad is also competing for a starting job on the boundary versus Tyrique Stevenson.

Whether it's Muhammad, Lewis, or someone else, the Bears need to make sure they have a viable solution in the event Gordon succumbs to injury once again in 2026.