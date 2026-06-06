Chicago Bears Make Up for 2026 Offseason Mistakes in New NFL Mock Draft

The fact that the Chicago Bears didn't add an edge rusher at all this offseason is arguably the biggest surprise of 2026 thus far.

Entering the offseason, the Bears were facing a situation in which they were either going to make a significant addition opposite Montez Sweat or rely on a trio of question marks in Dayo Odeyingbo, Austin Booker and Shemar Turner.

The Bears ultimately chose the latter approach, with head coach Ben Johnson justifying the decision by citing the team's belief in the three aforementioned players taking a step forward in 2026. Chicago expects better coaching to help the situation, also.

Whether or not that works out remains to be seen, but odds are it won't and the Bears will be back in the same boat in 2027.

Bears add edge rusher in new mock draft

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive linemen Quincy Rhodes Jr. (97) and Cameron Ball (5). | Wesley Hale-Imagn Images

In a recent mock draft from Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski, the Bears are given the No. 15 overall pick and take Arkansas edge rusher Quincy Rhodes Jr.

"The 6'6", 277-pound prospect already displays NFL-caliber power to set the edge and threaten offensive tackles with a bull-rush," he said. "He's not the type of pass-rusher to fly off the edge, bend the corner and flatten toward the quarterback. However, his pass-rush plan showed some promise last season and should continue to expand this fall."

Quincy Rhodes scouting report

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive lineman Quincy Rhodes. | Brett Rojo-Imagn Images

Entering his senior season, Rhodes has posted nine sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss over three years. Most of that production came in 2025, though, when he tallied personal bests in sacks (eight) and tackles for loss (15.5).

According to Pro Football Focus, Rhodes garnered grades of 77.4 as a pass-rusher, 62.6 in run defense and 67.6 in coverage. Nothing to write home about, but not bad, either.

Rhodes' best asset as a pass-rusher is his power, but he's lacking when it comes to explosiveness. On the plus side, he offers some versatility with his ability to play inside as well as on the edge, but Rhodes has to improve as a run defender in order for a team to maximize that versatility.

Is Rhodes a good match for the Bears?

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has a type when it comes to edge rushers and Rhodes fits the mold for the most part.

Allen likes big, long and strong edge rushers who can set the edge. We know Rhodes has the power and frame (6-foot-6, 277 pounds) Allen is looking for, although his ability to set the edge needs improvement.

Another positive with Rhodes is his inside/outside versatility. The Bears also had a need along the interior of the defensive line that they didn't adequately address and the Razorbacks defender can help in that area as well.

With Rhodes, he has more than enough qualities Allen likes for the Bears to spring for the Arkansas product if he's on the board when Chicago is on the clock in the first round of next year's draft.