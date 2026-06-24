One of the disappointments of the Chicago Bears' offseason was the team's inability to land Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby in a trade.

General manager Ryan Poles admitted the Bears checked in on Crosby when he was still available but ultimately he landed with the Baltimore Ravens, who nixed the trade because of a failed physical (or so they say) due to offseason knee surgery that everyone knew Crosby had.

While it would appear the Crosby trade ship has sailed for now, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox isn't giving up. He recently included Crosby in a hypothetical trade block big board and named the Bears as a potential suitor.

Knox also believes that Crosby could still fetch a pair of first-round picks, which was the return Las Vegas received from the Ravens before Baltimore pulled the plug.

"Any team interested in adding Crosby would, of course, have to be comfortable with his medical situation," Knox said in his write-up. "It would probably also need to match Baltimore's offer of two first-round picks."

"Potential Suitors: Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys," Knox added.

Knox goes on to cite ESPN's Dan Graziano to back up his belief that Crosby could still be on the move this offseason.

"I wouldn't expect Crosby trade talk to heat up again until he gets on a field and shows he's healthy," Graziano said. "And from everything I've been told, that could be in August or later."

Why Bears need an edge rusher

Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Chicago finished tied for the seventh-fewest sacks and only one team in the NFL had a worse pass-rush win rate.

In 2026, the trio of Austin Booker, Dayo Odeyingbo and Shemar Turner are being relied upon to pick up the slack in the EDGE spot opposite Montez Sweat. The problem with relying on that trio is each player is the definition of a wild card.

Booker is the most promising after his 4.5 sacks last season, but the jury is still out on him overall. The same can be said for Turner, who is also working his way back from a torn ACL. Odeyingbo has his own serious injury to return from (torn Achilles) and he wasn't even good when healthy last season, continuing his lackluster production from 2024.

Would Raiders still trade Crosby?

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

We do believe the Raiders would still trade Crosby, just not right now, barring a team knocking their socks off with an offer of two first-round picks.

Only one team offered that much last time around and it ended up getting cold feet (allegedly). We DO NOT anticipate the Raiders getting that kind of offer again.

Now that Crosby has publicly re-committed to the Raiders, he's not going anywhere for the time being. However, after Las Vegas inevitably stinks again and Crosby gets frustrated, we could see him requesting a trade and the Raiders obliging.

When that happens remains to be seen. It could come as early as the NFL trade deadline in November, or next offseason. Either way, we just don't see Crosby finishing out his career in Las Vegas.

Should the Bears trade for Crosby?

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen (L), general manager Ryan Poles (C) and head coach Ben Johnson (R). | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Absolutely.

The Bears are in a Super Bowl window right now and these don't come around often. Poles needs to consider any and every all-in move possible moving forward and acquiring Crosby would most certainly qualify as that kind of move.

If the trade deadline rolls around and the Bears look like a team capable of competing for a Super Bowl and are still in need of edge rusher help, we're willing to give up pretty much anything necessary to get Crosby, including two first-round picks.

Anything less than two first-round picks and we're pulling the trigger even quicker.