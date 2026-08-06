There's More to Better Bears Pass Rush than Dayo Odeyingbo's Motivation

Perhaps Dayo Odeyingbo's good nature and willingness to shrug off insult is better even than how he is shrugging off a bad injury. It's a close call, though.

Odeyingbo laughed off some of the social media criticism of his first Bears season, particularly the mocking taunt about how he's a force to be reckoned with because he's "motivated." It was a comment by fans unhappy that GM Ryan Poles was basing improvement in the pass rush on 2025 signings rather than adding another edge rusher for 2026.

"I don’t find it offensive," Odeyingbo said after Wednesday's practice. "It’s entertainment at the end of the day. That’s what football is about. People keeping themselves entertained."

The problem was not many Bears fans were entertained when Odeyingbo was signed by Poles for three years and $48 million as a lesser-known edge player instead of some better available rushers, then struggled before suffering his second torn Achilles tendon. His first came during training prior to being drafted by the Colts in 2021. He has bad both his Achilles tendons torn now.

How those “Motivated Dayo” tweets from @CalebGoatQB1 are going to be speaking to Dayo Odeyingbo this season https://t.co/DsiSHCilsw pic.twitter.com/c2uuR0eBNZ — Bearsszn (@bearszn) August 5, 2026

So Odeyingbo must overcome both the injury and fan doubts. Simply performing well after a devastating injury can take care of off-field stuff. He's already been through plenty just watching the Bears' success last year after he was knocked out for good in the eighth game.

"I would say the hardest part is just watching the team be able to play," he said.

The first Achilles injury happened in the offseason so early that he actually came back to play in his first NFL season, perhaps a tip off that this recovery this time could also happen fast. Many players take up to a year to come back from similar injuries, but he appears to be a fast healer.

Dayo Odeyingbo has the chance to become one of the most liked Bears on this roster if he has a good season. https://t.co/iI5oZKoXLn — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) August 5, 2026

This one probably hurt a little more because he had more at stake than a rookie does.

"So it was kind of different coming into a team and not being able to play initially and then playing later in the season versus being in the season and then have to watch the team go through the rest of the season and kind of just be on the sidelines," Odeyingbo said. "That would be the hardest part, mentally."

All sarcasm aside, Odeyingbo really is motivated by this situation as he continues working mostly as the third defensive end behind Montez Sweat and Austin Booker.

"I would just say being able to play football is a blessing," Odeyingbo. "That’s always the reminder. Anyone who has been through an injury, it kind of brings you back to reality and it reminds you of how lucky you are to be able to go out and play football.

"So that’s really what it is, just being able to get out there."

Changing the approach

Odeyingbo sees a good reason why he could figure into the pass rush more, and it has to do with a team technique change.

"I think it’s just committing to more of an attack style of play, which is what we’ve been practicing and what we’ve been working on this year versus last year," Odeyingbo said. "Stop kind of reacting to what the offense is doing. Playing more on the offensive and attacking more as a defense getting off the ball."

This suggests the Bears defensive line will do less attacking the blocker and more attacking gaps and the ball carrier. Last year's approach was a technique change best described as reacting after they attacked blockers and read the play.

Another reason Odeyingbo thinks he could be more of a force in the rush is an emphasis on his versatility. Poles touted this when they signed Odeyingbo, saying he could move inside to the 3-technique in pass rushing situations provided they had an edge who could get to the QB.

Austin Booker indicated last year he can be a force off the edge, so it could free them up to use Odeyingbo more inside in the rush alongside either Gervon Dexter or Grady Jarrett.

"I think there’s definitely been more of an emphasis of getting me inside on passing downs," Odeyingbo said. "That is something that has helped me throughout my career and I’ve been able to make a lot of plays in. So that’s something I’m excited about for this year."

Grady Jarrett has been impressed by how fast Dayo Odeyingbo was able to come back from an Achilles injury: ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ua3gwOtqGj — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) July 31, 2026

The Colts used him this way more, but the Bears were shoved off the ball last year on early-down running plays, and that didn't set the defense up for ideal pass-rush situations. They'll need to address this problem before they can ever expect to have a situation where Odeyingbo can rush from inside.

Odeyingbo's generally positive attitude has helped him get through the injury, apparently the sarcasm, and get on with the business of football.

"I mean, I think there was definitely a lot of progress being made as far as that goes," he said. "It was tough, like the timing of it.

"You know, I kind of look at everything as a good situation. So, I feel like that's the time that (injury) was supposed to happen. You know, those guys signed me. I'm just excited for this year."



And maybe a touch motivated.

#Bears DE Dayo Odeyingbo is aware of the “motivated Dayo” trend on Twitter. @fox32news pic.twitter.com/IQ1FfmJotv — Cassie Carlson (@CassieCarlsonTV) August 5, 2026