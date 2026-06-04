The Good and Not So Good From Chicago Bears' Latest Open Practice of OTAs

The Chicago Bears had their latest open practice of OTAs on Wednesday and there were plenty of nuggets coming from Chicago's beat writers who were in attendance.

Before practice, quarterback Caleb Williams was announced as the Madden NFL 27 cover athlete, which marks the first time a Bears player will grace the cover of the video game.

Williams followed that up with a strong showing at practice, according to former Bears tight end Clay Harbor.

"Caleb Williams had a solid day. Arm strength looks as good as always. The ball still jumps off his hand," Harbor wrote.

Now, a look at the good and not so good from the Bears' latest open practice of OTAs based on what we could piece together from beat writers on the ground.

Good: Zavion Thomas shines again

LSU wideout Zavion Thomas. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

CHGO Bears' Mark Carman noted that Thomas' "catch of the day" on Wednesday came from a pass by Tyson Bagent.

"Zavion Thomas catch of the day from Tyson Bagent. Impressive hands on out route where he was fighting to get open," Carman wrote.

Former Bears tight end Clay Harbor also highlighted Thomas and said he "made a couple plays."

This is the second straight open practice in which Thomas has made a highlight grab after he reeled in a 50-yard touchdown bomb on a pass from Caleb Williams last week.

Not so good: Kyler Gordon still out

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon. | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Gordon didn't take part in the last open practice of OTAs and nothing changed this time around.

"DB Kyler Gordon didn’t participate," CHGO Bears' Adam Jahns reported.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on May 22 that Gordon was working through a soft-tissue injury. It isn't clear if Gordon's current issue is the same as that one.

Head coach Ben Johnson touched on Gordon's injury issues in his media availability before practice and made it clear part of the process of Gordon earning trust with the coaching staff is availability.

"I think he only played in three games when I look back at it, and so, you know, this spring was going to be a springboard for us to get going in the right direction," Johnson said. "We're still working through that. We're still trying to get that availability piece going. We know he's a good player when he's out there but trust level is a huge thing for this team, for this coaching staff, for the locker room and you can only develop that trust by being available."

Good: Odeyingbo, Edwards spotted

Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

While neither one took part in the practice, both Dayo Odeyingbo and T.J. Edwards were out there on Wednesday, which is a sign of progress after neither one was in attendance last week.

"Encouraging sight: Saw T.J. Edwards and Dayo Odeyingbo on the field," Clay Harbor said. "They didn’t participate in practice, but seeing them out there is a positive sign."

Odeyingbo is working his way back from a torn Achilles and it isn't clear when he'll be a full go. Edwards is coming back from a fractured fibula and expects to be ready by training camp.

Not so good: No Montez Sweat again

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Sweat was not spotted during the previous open practice last week, and he was absent once again on Wednesday.

Josh Buckhalter of Clocker Sports reported that Sweat was supposed to speak to reporters but his spot was taken by Tyrique Stevenson, so take that for what it's worth.

What was behind Sweat's absence isn't known. Hopefully we get some clarity on his situation soon because he's crucial to the Bears' success in 2026.

Good: "Solid" showing for Sam Roush

Chicago Bears tight end Sam Roush. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With the Bears likely to run more 13 personnel this season, there will be more eyes on the tight end group.

On that front, it was a "solid" day for the trio of Colston Loveland, Sam Roush and Cole Kmet, Harbor wrote.

"Colston Loveland looked smooth. Had a couple nice plays and looks noticeably bigger. Easy movement for his size," he said.

"Sam Roush and Cole Kmet both had solid days. This tight end room is going to be a fun group to watch," Harbor added.

Not so good: Cam Lewis absent

Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lewis was not spotted on Wednesday, according to Buckhalter.

Last week, Lewis was spotted leaving the practice field early with trainers. There are no further details on his status.

Lewis was signed by the Bears in free agency and is expected to provide depth at both safety and nickel cornerback.

Bad: Reporters' phone interrupts Ben Johnson

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Ben Johnson has no time for nonsense.

He showed that once again after a reporter's phone started to ring while Johnson was answering a question during his presser before practice.

As you'd expect, Johnson was none too pleased about the situation.

Ben looked like he was ready to throw that phone at the reporter if he could https://t.co/nxUwBm4EDV pic.twitter.com/1VCAxjn8PY — Ficky (@itsfickybaby) June 3, 2026

We still don't know whose phone it was, but we do know they are in big, big trouble with the Bears head coach.

Good: Other wide receivers standing out

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden. | David Banks-Imagn Images

With DJ Moore gone, the Bears are going to need their young wide receivers to step up, including Luther Burden and Jahdae Walker.

Harbor said Burden "looked good" and "made a couple plays in tight coverage and continues to show up when he gets opportunities."

Herb Howard of The Bigs reported that Burden was on the other end of Caleb Williams' best throw of the day against Jaylon Johnson.

"Caleb’s best throw was an absolute dart across the middle to Luther Burden. With Jaylon Johnson tight in coverage, Caleb led Luther on the Crosser, allowing the speedy receiver to catch the ball in stride and continue to run after the catch," he said.

Jahdae Walker was someone else who "flashed" and "looked quick, confident, and natural catching the football," Harbor added.

Not so good: Rome Odunze's "new normal"

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze. | David Banks-Imagn Images

While Odunze's foot has healed following a stress fracture last season, the young wide receiver said "it's never really back to normal," according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

"This is my new normal," Odunze said. "And it’s not from a standpoint that I’m always in pain but the way my foot broke there’s callouses in there that like creates a different type of foot structure with those bones — different types of things that kind of shift things around. So my new normal was kind of what I am going into. And I don’t think that’s anything that’s going to prohibit me from making plays but I feel like with the break it’s just like when you tear your AC, it’s never really back to normal."

Odunze was taking part in practice on Wednesday, and Carman noted that he was getting a "ton of targets."

The third-year wideout is facing a crucial season, as not only does he still have something to prove, he is also taking over as the team's clear-cut WR1.