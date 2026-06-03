Bears OTAs Take Awkward Turn as Ben Johnson Gets Interrupted Mid-Presser

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson experienced a very 2026 issue with one of the team's reporters on Wednesday.

With the Bears navigating the second half of their organized team activities (OTAs) this week, Johnson once again took the podium in the team's press room to address reporters.

However, there was one problem: one of the phones at the podium that belonged to a Bears beat reporter started ringing while Johnson was answering a question.

One of the best ways to end up in an NFL head coach's doghouse is to have your phone go off during a presser.

We don't know whose phone it was as of this writing, but we do know Johnson was NOT happy about it.

"Somebody wanna take their phone so I'm not interrupted again," Johnson said.

Ben looked like he was ready to throw that phone at the reporter if he could https://t.co/nxUwBm4EDV pic.twitter.com/1VCAxjn8PY — Ficky (@itsfickybaby) June 3, 2026

Johnson sounded mad, and he looked mad, too.

Whoever is responsibel for the ringing phone should have to run laps and do some push-ups, too.

Bears' OTAs schedule

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Once the Wednesday session is in the books, the Bears will have one more practice of OTAs on Thursday, June 4.

If you missed anything from the first week of OTAs, you can check out our full review from the first open practice. We'll have plenty of coverage once Chicago completes its next open session.

Once OTAs are done, business will pick up a bit when the team holds its mandatory minicamp next week from June 9 through June 11.

As the name suggests, all players must attend. The only players who won't participate will be injured players and anyone holding out, although nobody is expected to do the latter.

Enjoy mandatory minicamp while it lasts because that will be the last time we see the Bears on the practice field until late July, which is when training camp begins.

Soon after, the Bears will be taking part in the preseason, with games against the Cleveland Browns (home), Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans (both on the road).

Here's a look at the full preseason schedule:

Preseason Week 1: vs. Cleveland Browns (8/15, Noon CT)

Preseason Week 2: at Cincinnati Bengals (8/22, 6 p.m. CT)

Preseason Week 3: at Tennessee Titans (8/29, 5 p.m. CT)

Following the Bears' final preseason game, Chicago will cut its roster down to 53 players on Sunday, Aug. 30, and then the Bears' first regular-season game will fall on Sunday, Sept. 13.