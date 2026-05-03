Chicago Bears Should Reunite with Former UDFA Edge Rusher Recently Cut By Raiders

The Chicago Bears need more help at edge rusher and an old friend just became available on waivers.

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Saturday that they have waived defenive end Charles Snowden, who spent each of the previous two seasons with the franchise.

Even with the Raiders making multiple additions at edge rusher this offseason, we expected Snowden to stick longer than this, and it wasn't crazy to think he could make the roster as depth.

That said, this presents an opportunity for the Bears.

Snowden's history with the Bears

Former Chicago Bears edge rusher Charles Snowden. | Jon Durr-Imagn Images

After going undrafted out of Virginia in 2021, Snowden was one of the Bears' undrafted free-agent signings.

He failed to make the cut out of training camp but was brought back on the practice squad. He appeared in two games that season but didn't record a stat.

Those two games were the last regular season games Snowden would play in the NFL for two seasons before he managed to resurface with the Raiders in 2024.

Snowden rebounds in Las Vegas

Former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Snowden latched on with the Raiders in 2024, and while he did not make the roster initially, he was added to the practice squad before being called up to the active roster.

Snowden ended up playing in 16 games (nine starts) that season and posted 1.5 sacks and 16 pressures. Snowden went on to get better in 2025, posting career-highs in sacks (three) and tackles for loss (five).

Along with rushing the passer, Snowden has shown he can offer a bit in coverage and against the run, as he's posted Pro Football Focus grades north of 72 in each category once during his career. In 2025, Snowden tallied marks of 70.5 overall, 62.3 in run defense and 68.3 in the pass rush, ranking 44th, 62nd and 47th among edge rushers. Not bad for a backup.

How Snowden fits with the Bears

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Do we want the Bears to make a bigger move at edge rusher? Sure, but adding the veteran, who had more sacks than all but three players on the Bears' 2025 roster, would be better than nothing.

The Bears need options right now when you consider the question marks they have at the position currently in Dayo Odeyingbo and Shemar Turner. Snowden amounts to more viable competition, which is something the Bears have preached about adding all offseason long.

“Create competition for the roster," assistant general manager Jeff King said before the draft. "Create hard decisions that we have to make come the start of the season. Add guys to our building that compete daily. That's our goal.”

Snowden fits the profile of what defensive coordinator Dennis Allen wants in his edge rushers, too, with his big, long frame at 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds. Snowden also has experience kicking to the inside, so he offers some versatility.

There's no guarantee the Bears will land Snowden, seeing as how he's going to waivers. But Chicago should put in a claim and see what happens.