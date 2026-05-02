One Trade the Chicago Bears Should Be Pushing for After the NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft was a major letdown for some Chicago Bears fans.

Entering the draft, fans expected the Bears to attack two of their big needs, which were edge rusher and interior defensive line. It was logical to think that would happen after the Bears struggled their way to just 35 sacks, the second-worst pass-rush win rate, and a bottom-six run defense in 2025.

We also know those are two premium positions we see Super Bowl teams have success at and Chicago needed an upgrade at both.

Instead, no edge rusher was added, and the team waited until the sixth round to select Jordan van den Berg, who no doubt offers promise with his ridiculous athleticism but is still a late-round selection and those don't often pan out.

While we won't hold our breath for a trade or significant signing at either position, the Bears should most definitely explore both avenues for help.

Bears should explore Alex Highsmith trade

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Entering the draft, there was some smoke around the idea that the Pittsburgh Steelers could trade Alex Highsmith.

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported that the Steelers were a team to watch in terms of trading an edge rusher, with the insider naming Nick Herbig and Alex Highsmith as possible options.

However, Robinson's report clearly leaned into Highsmith being the more likely trade candidate this offseason.

"But with Herbig waiting in the wings and having been very productive while rotating with Highsmith and T.J. Watt, the Steelers are expected to take some calls on Highsmith if the phone rings," Robinson said.

“I think they will trade one of them [between Highsmith and Herbig]," an unnamed executive said to Robinson.

Why Highsmith makes sense for Bears

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) arrives at the stadium to play the Houston Texans in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Bears need sack production, plain and simple. Depending on Dayo Odeyingbo, Austin Booker and Shemar Turner to provide adequate support opposite Montez Sweat is risky.

Booker had 4.5 sacks in 2025, but there's no telling if he'll be able to take a step forward in 2026. Odeyingbo and Turner are coming back from serious injuries and the pair combined for one sack in 13 games last season.

Highsmith is a proven edge rusher who is going to pile up sacks. Highsmith has tallied 15.5 in 24 games the past two years combined and had a career-high 14.5 in 2022.

Injury has been an issue for him since 2024, hence Highsmith only playing in 24 games, but beggars can't be choosers here. Not to mention, Highsmith played in 16 or more games in each of the previous four seasons, so injury hasn't always been an issue.

Adding to that, with the kind of rotation the Bears can deploy at edge rusher with Highsmith in the mix, that will help keep him healthy.

Along with providing a boost to the pass-rush, Highsmith is an excellent run defender and we already touched on why Chicago needs more help in that area.

According to Pro Foootball Focus, Highsmith tallied an elite 82.0 run defense grade in 2025, the fifth-best among edge rushers, and he has posted no worse than a 73.3 since 2022.

When it comes to adding an impact edge rusher, there will be few, if any options out there like Highsmith, who is also under contract beyond 2026 but carries an out in his deal in 2027.

If the price is right (probably at a third-round pick and then some), and the Steelers are willing to move him, it makes all the sense in the world for the Bears to go get the 28-year-old.