Chicago Bears Schedule Tracker: Confirmed Games, Rumors & Everything Else We Know

The Chicago Bears' entire 2026 schedule is going to be revealed on Thursday night, giving us the exact dates and times for all 17 games on the team's slate.

The NFL is going to put out the schedules for all 32 teams at 8 p.m. ET, so make sure you're tuned into the Bears' social media pages because that's the most direct route to getting Chicago's schedule as soon as it drops.

Before that time comes, pieces of the Bears' schedule will be put out through both official channels (the NFL) and leaks from different sources.

We'll be all over each confirmed and rumored game in our tracker below, which will be updated regularly as the day progresses.

Bears 2026 schedule tracker

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Week 1: at Panthers (rumored)

Week 2:

Week 3: vs. Eagles, 8:20 p.m. ET, MNF (confirmed)

Week 4:

Week 5:

Week 6:

Week 7: vs. Patriots, 8:20 p.m. ET, TNF (rumored)

Week 8:

Week 9: vs. Buccaneers, 8:20 p.m. ET, SNF (rumored)

Week 10:

Week 11: vs. Saints, 1 p.m. ET (rumored)

Week 12: at Lions, 1 p.m. ET, Thanksgiving (confirmed)

Week 13:

Week 14:

Week 15:

Week 16:

Week 17: vs. Lions, 4:25 p.m. ET (rumored)

Week 18: at Vikings (rumored)

*Note: TNF = Thursday Night Football | SNF = Sunday Night Football | MNF = Monday Night Football

Bears 2026 opponents

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Home oppnents: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints

Away opponents: Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks

Bears 2026 strength of schedule

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze. | David Banks-Imagn Images

According to Warren Sharp of Sharp Football Analysis, who uses 2026 win totals from Vegas oddsmakers as opposed to 2025 opponent win percentage, the Bears have the sixth-toughest schedule in the league this coming season.

The Bears' schedule is littered with 2025 playoff teams, and a total of seven, to be exact. That group includes the Seahawks, Packers, Panthers, Jaguars, Patriots, Bills and Eagles.

Chicago will also square off against the Lions, Vikings, Falcons, Bucs and Saints, all of whom should be competitive and on the fringe of the playoffs, at least.

The good news for the Bears is that they will be one of the least traveled teams in the NFL this coming season.

Bill Speros of Bookies.com crunched the numbers and shows the Bears will travel 10,676 miles in 2026, the third-fewest in the NFL.

With a schedule as tough as this one, we're going to find out a lot about the Ben Johnson-led Bears in 2026.