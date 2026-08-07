Chicago Bears Sign Veteran DB, Place Another on Injured Reserve

The Chicago Bears made a pair of roster moves during their day off from training camp practice on Friday.

The Bears announced they have placed cornerback Dallis Flowers on injured reserve. Taking his spot on the roster is nine-year veteran defensive back Xavier Woods.

Flowers suffered an injury during the Bears' most recent practice and needed help getting off the field. Flowers' exact injury isn't known, but his 2026 season is over before it started after his placement on IR.

Flowers is just the latest defensive back to come down with an injury in Chicago. Gervarrius Owens, Kyler Gordon, Coby Bryant and Elijah Hicks are all on the shelf.

Owens was carted off from practice on the same day Flowers suffered his injury, and Jaylon Jones left that session early, also, although it hasn't been confirmed if his exit was injury-related.

Flowers joins Jonathan Garvin, who is also on injured reserve.

What Xavier Woods brings to Bears

Tennessee Titans safety Xavier Woods. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The signing of Woods, who is a safety, gives the Bears another player to help cover for their slew of injuries.

Woods entered the league as a sixth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2017 and has appeared in 134 games (121 starts) over his nine seasons in the NFL. He has experience playing at strong and free safety, and in the slot.

Woods last appeared in a game with the Tennessee Titans in 2025. He played in 11 games and tallied two picks, three passes defensed, one sack and 39 combined tackles.

Woods had Pro Football Focus grades of 65.4 overall, 54.0 in run defense, 70.3 in coverage and 33.4 in tackling. He surrendered a completion rate of 81% and a passer rating of 75.5 when targeted.

Along with his stints with the Titans and Cowboys, he has also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers.

With all the injuries the Bears have at safety, Woods actually has a decent shot to make the 53-man roster out of training camp if he can manage to stick around for that long.

Bryant, Dillon Thieneman, Elijah Hicks and Cam Lewis are all locks to make the roster, but if Bryant lands on injured reserve to start the season, that will open up a spot.

Woods will be competing against rookies Skyler Thomas and Marlen Sewell, Anthony Johnson Jr. and Owens, assuming he doesn't have a series injury, which hasn't been confirmed yet.

The Bears will return to the practice field for their latest session of training camp on Saturday morning.