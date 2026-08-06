The Good and Not So Good From Bears Training Camp Day 8: An Injury-Filled Practice

After a light day of practice on Wednesday, business picked up on Day 8 of Chicago Bears training camp and it unfortunately led to a handful of injuries.

The Bears made up for lost time during the session. The intensity was high and players were popping one another during the various periods throughout the session, which also led to some tempers flaring. However, there were no notable fights.

Here's a look at the good and not so good from Day 8 of training camp based on beat writer observations, including a look at who got hurt and what we know about their injuries as of this writing.

Good: Some hope for Coby Bryant

Chicago Bears defensive back Coby Bryant. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Ben Johnson revealed before practice that the team is still evaluating Bryant's injury, which leaves room for hope that Bryant won't be out as long as has been reported (eight to 10 weeks).

"We're still in the information collection phase on that, in terms of the timeline and the extent of it," Johnson said. "We should have more information here within the next few days, though."

"I don't know where you guys got that," Johnson said of the reported timeline. "It hasn't been said here, so, I'll let you guys know whenever we know for sure what it looks like for him."

Of course, that also leaves room for Bryant to be out longer than has been reported. Nevertheless, there's hope and that's all we can ask for at this point.

Not So Good: Status quo for Kyler Gordon

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, there was no such hope for Gordon, who Johnson said remains status quo as he continues to rehab his calf injury.

"There is no update," Johnson responded when asked about Gordon's status. "We're just continuing to rehab."

Gordon has not taken part in a single practice this offseason, as he was also out during OTAs and minicamp.

Jaylon Jones appears to be the favorite to be the first man off the bench after the Bears moved Cam Lewis to safety full time after Bryant's injury, but Jones is also now one of Chicago's injury concerns.

Not So Good: Sweat, Jones among new injuries

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Five players exited practice early on Thursday, including Montez Sweat, Braxton Jones, Gervarrius Owens, Dallis Flowers and Jaylon Jones.

Jones exited after getting hurt on a one-on-one rep against Austin Booker. He was able to walk off under his own power.

The good news for Jones is that he is not believed to be dealing with anything serious, the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs reported.

"Initial though is that Bears LT Braxton Jones dodged a significant injury and will be fine," Biggs wrote. "He needs to be checked out more but sounds positive. Jones was emotional after leaving the 1-on-1 pass rushing drill and understandably."

Sweat also left early after he "seemed to slow up during a rep in 11 on 11," The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain reported. Jones is a bit of a mystery as he disappeared for the final two periods of practice, CHGO Bears' Adam Jahns wrote.

By the looks of it, Flowers and Owens have the most serious injuries. Flowers had to be helped off by two trainers, according to CHGO Bears' Greg Braggs, and Owens left on a cart, Biggs noted.

Good: Strong finish for the offense

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Greg Braggs noted that it was "an up and down day" for the offense, but the unit managed to finish strong with a two-minute drill score on a pass from Caleb Williams to Luther Burden.

The drive went for 65 yards and Williams completed all six of his passes during it, Adam Jahns reported.

Good: Positive reviews for Amegadjie, Wills

Chicago Bears tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former Pro Bowl offensive tackle Terron Armstead, who has worked with some Bears offensive linemen this offseason, is liking what he has seen from Kiran Amegadjie and Jedrick Wills — and Clay Harbor of Chicago Sports Network agreed.

"Got a chance to talk to my former teammate Terron Armstead today at practice Friday. Said he’s been impressed with Kiran and Jedrick Wills," Harbor relayed. "Said he can see Jedrick gaining confidence and he’s a very strong player. Both players looked to have solid days today."

This is especially noteworthy given Jones' injury on Thursday. Amegadjie stepped in for Jones after he exited, but Wills has gotten first-team looks in training camp, also.

Good: Jordan van den Berg's power

Former Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Jordan van den Berg. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After showing his power by slamming fellow rookie Caden Barnett on Tuesday, van den Berg was back at it displaying his power on Thursday, per The Athletic's Dan Wiederer.

"Rookie Jordan van den Berg continues to showcase impressive raw power during competitive periods. Brute strength shows up in one-on-one settings," Wiederer wrote.

The rookie beat both Luke Newman and Logan Jones i one-on-ones, Clay Harbor said.

There was so much attention on van den Berg's elite athleticism when the Bears signed him, and rightly so, but he clearly has plenty of strength, also.

Not So Good: The duality of Tyrique Stevenson

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stevenson made a positive play... until he didn't.

"Tyrique Stevenson made a nice play on a bad ball and got an interception but unfortunately fumbled the ball on the return," Clay Harbor reported.

That sequence is a microcosm of Stevenson's career.