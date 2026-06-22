Chicago Bears' Report and Joint Practice Dates for Training Camp Officially Confirmed

On Monday afternoon, we took yet another step closer to Chicago Bears training camp after the league revealed the report dates and joint practice dates for all 32 NFL teams.

After the Bears broke for their summer break following the end of the team's mandatory minicamp, we were still in the dark about when training camp would begin. All we knew was that training camp always begins in late July.

However, we are no longer in the dark, as the NFL confirmed the Bears' rookies will report to Halas Hall for training camp on Saturday, July 25.

Meanwhile, Bears veterans will be reporting three days later on Tuesday, July 28, which is when veterans will report for all but a handful of teams around the NFL.

Along with their normal training camp slate, the Bears will hold a pair of joint practices.

Bears' joint practice dates

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams and head coach Ben Johnson. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Bears' first joint practice of training camp will be on Thursday, Aug. 20, with the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the session in Ohio. The practice is two days before the two teams square off in Preseason Week 2 on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Chicago will hold another joint practice the following week with the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, Aug. 27, in Nashville, and the two teams will face off in the preseason finale on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The only preseason opponent the Bears won't hold a joint practice with is the Cleveland Browns, Chicago's Preseason Week 1 foe.

The joint practice against the Bengals will be a good measuring stick for the Bears' defense, as Cincinnati should have an elite offense in 2026, assuming Joe Burrow can stay healthy.

On the flip side, Tennessee's defense should present a solid challenge for Chicago's offense given the defensive prowess of head coach Robert Saleh and the slew of additions the Titans have made to that side of the ball.