Chicago Bears Injury Updates Following Second Week of Training Camp

The Chicago Bears have turned the page to their third week of training camp and it's time to take a look back at all of the latest injury news following Week 2.

It has been a rough training camp for the Bears when it comes to injuries. Chicago has been hit especially hard in the secondary and things didn't get any better in the second week of camp.

But cornerback and safety aren't the only positions that have been impacted by injuries. Let's go through everything we know about Chicago's wounded.

Players on PUP and IR lists

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

PUP list: LB Keyshaun Elliott (back), LB Noah Sewell (Achilles), OL Ozzy Trapilo (patellar), DL Shemar Turner (knee), DB Elijah Hicks (shin), DB Kyler Gordon (calf)

Injured reserve list: DB Dallis Flowers, DL Jonathan Garvin

Flowers and Garvin were placed on injured reserve, which means their seasons are over barring an injury settlement. Their injuries have not been disclosed.

As for the players on the PUP list, the only one we received an update on was Shemar Turner, who was spotted doing some conditioning work during practice on Day 8.

As far as we can tell, that was the first time we have seen Turner outside during camp and that's a sign of progress for the second-year defender, who is working his way back from a torn ACL.

When asked about Kyler Gordon's status earlier last week, head coach Ben Johnson did not have an update.

Coby Bryant (knee)

Chicago Bears defensive back Coby Bryant. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coby Bryant suffered a hyperextended knee, bone bruise and small fracture earlier in training camp and is reportedly slated to be out eight to 10 weeks, which means he could miss the entire first month of the regular season or more.

However, there is a glimmer of hope for Bryant to return sooner, as head coach Ben Johnson said the team is still evaluating his injury and hasn't made a determination for how long he'll be out.

"We're still in the information collection phase on that, in terms of the timeline and the extent of it," Johnson said. "We should have more information here within the next few days, though."

"I don't know where you guys got that," Johnson said when asked about the rumored timeline for Bryant. "It hasn't been said here, so, I'll let you guys know whenever we know for sure what it looks like for him."

Luther Burden (groin)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luther Burden left the ninth practice of training camp early due to injury. Burden got hurt after getting tangled up during a one-on-one drill and limped into the building after.

"Luther Burden and Tyrique Stevenson got tangled up in their final rep and both fell awkwardly to the ground,"ESPN's Courtney Cronin said.

On Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Burden has a groin injury, but he is only expected to "miss a little bit of time," which amounts to good news.

Cam Lewis (undisclosed)

Former Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cam Lewis, who is filling in for Coby Bryant at safety while he is dealing with his knee injury, was carted off from the sideline after he limped off the field on Day 9. Lewis sustained the injury during an end-of-game situation.

"Cam Lewis got hurt on the second to last play of the first end of game situation. Limped off and is currently on the sideline on the ground. Cart came out for Lewis, who sits stretched out on the back and is taken into the building," Courtney Cronin reported.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune said it looked like a right ankle or foot injury for Lewis, but that has not been confirmed yet.

On Sunday, Lewis did not practice and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said he didn't have a timeline for the veteran defensive back.

We can only hope it's nothing serious, especially with the Bears already having several injury issues in the secondary. However, Chicago bringing out the cart makes this a concerning situation.

Montez Sweat (undisclosed)

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Montez Sweat exited practice early on Thursday and did not take part on Saturday or Sunday. The details of his injury remain unknown for now.

But there is some good news to report. Head coach Ben Johnson said Sweat is probably day-to-day or week-to-week, he told Hoge & Jahns on Saturday.

Braxton Jones (undisclosed)

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones also left practice early on Thursday, but as is the case with Sweat, he'll likely be day-to-day or week-to-week, Johnson said.

Jedrick Wills has seen most of the first-team reps at left tackle in Jones' absence, and Kiran Amegadjie has mixed in, also.

Jaylon Jones (undisclosed)

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Jones. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylon Jones was yet another player who left Day 8 of training camp before it ended due to an injury. He was absent for Days 9 and 10 as well. Unfortunately, that's the extent of what we know.

Jones' status is crucial, as the Bears are already short-handed at slot cornerback with Gordon still on the shelf. Malik Muhammad has stepped into reps with the ones in Jones' absence and has had his best practice of camp on Saturday.

D'Marco Jackson (undisclosed)

Chicago Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

D'Marco Jackson popped up on the training camp injury report on Saturday with an undisclosed issue. There hasn't been any further update on Jackson, who is slated to be the Bears' LB3 behind Devin Bush and T.J. Edwards.

Zavion Thomas (undisclosed)

Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zavion Thomas is the newest addition to the training camp injury report after he exited Day 10 early.

CHGO Bears' Adam Hoge reported that Thomas "grabbed his knee and then walked off with a slight limp."

There's no update beyond that, but the fact that Thomas was able to leave under his own power suggests he should be OK.