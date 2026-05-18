Bears Linked to Von Miller as Chicago Tries to Fix Its Edge-Rush Mistake

If there's one gripe Chicago Bears fans have with the team's offseason, it's the lack of an addition at edge rusher.

The Bears went into the offseason with a major issue opposite Montez Sweat because of the uncertain trio of Austin Booker, Shemar Turner and Dayo Odeyingbo.

Turner and Odeyingbo are both coming off significant injuries and didn't produce much even before them, and Booker showed promise but hasn't solidified himself as a locked-in starter.

This situation is especially concerning because the Bears' pass-rush was not up to snuff in 2025, with Dennis Allen's defense finishing tied for the seventh-fewest sacks in the NFL.

We thought the Bears would sign or trade for an edge rusher, but that did not happen. Then, we were certain Chicago would draft one, only to be left disappointed.

The Bears have said they are banking on their guys under contract and their coaching staff to improve the pass-rush in 2026, but that's a risky bet to make knowing what we know.

There's still time for the Bears to remedy the situation, but with the second wave of free agency here, the clock is ticking.

Bears named best fit for Von Miller

Washington Commanders outside linebacker Von Miller. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

ESPN's Matt Bowen gave his take on the best free agents left and what teams are their best fits and he matched up the Bears with edge rusher Von Miller.

"The Bears are awaiting the return of edge rushers Dayo Odeyingbo (Achilles) and Shemar Turner (torn ACL), and the team didn't take an edge rusher in the draft. That could open the door for Miller as a sub-package defender for Chicago," Bowen said.

"At this stage of his career, Miller is best used as a true designated pass rusher. He had a team-high nine sacks for the Commanders last season," Bowen added.

Miller is up there in age (turned 37 in March), but he's still got the chops to make a significant impact.

Despite playing 37% of the snaps last season for the Washington Commanders, Miller still tallied nine sacks and 36 pressures. The sacks output would have ranked second on the Bears behind Sweat.

Adding Miller would offer more than increased sack production, though. His experience with a pair of Super Bowl victories would be invaluable to a Bears team that has its sights set on making that leap in 2026.

Spotrac estimates Miller will pull in a one-year, $5.8 million deal in free agency. That is close to what he made last season, but with Miller notching more sacks than 2024, he'll probably command more.

Even still, that should not stop the Bears, who need as much help as possible along the edge in order to put themselves in a better position to make a run this coming season.