Bears Day 2 Draft Grade Reflects Decision to Ignore Poor Pass Rush Stats

It has been quite the roller coaster for Chicago Bears fans after the first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Chicago started off with a banger of a pick when it selected Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman in the first round.

But things went off the rails a bit — to put it nicely — on Day 2 when the Bears took Iowa center Logan Jones, Stanford tight end Sam Roush and LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas.

Here's how we'd grade the Bears' 2026 NFL Draft class thus far.

Grade for Bears' draft class: C-

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

The Thieneman pick was a home run. Granted, we would have liked to see an edge rusher pick there, but Thieneman was no doubt the best player on the board in that spot.

Many projections had Thieneman pegged as a fringe top-10 pick after he exploded during the pre-draft process. There were even some teams that had him ranked higher than the undisputed top safety in the class, Caleb Downs, according to NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah.

Thieneman checks the box for the Bears' need at safety, as he can play in the box and at free safety. But the Oregon product can also deploy as a nickel. He adds elite athleticism, instincts and high football IQ and should be a starter in Year 1.

We understand why the Bears made the Jones pick, but that does not change the fact that he was a reach, with most projections labeling the Iowa center as a Round 3 or later pick.

Iowa offensive lineman Logan Jones. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

We also don't love the fact that the Bears didn't wait for the projected sweet spot to take centers in this draft, which was believed to be in the middle rounds.

On the bright side, Jones brings starting experience with him to the NFL and could very well challenge Bradbury for a starting job in Year 1. He was an elite pass blocker in 2025, as evidenced by his Pro Football Focus grade of 90.2, which was tops in the nation.

The big concern with him, however, is that he's undersized at 299 pounds, which could present a problem at the next level.

I'm pretty much all the way out on the next two picks. It's just hard to stomach the Bears didn't add a single defensive player on Day 2, and it's even harder to accept Chicago adding to two positions that weren't even as close to as important to add to as EDGE, defensive line and cornerback.

The last thing the Bears needed was a tight end in Round 3. We get it, 13 personnel and all that, but Chicago is already stocked with Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet and it doesn't appear as though the Bears are going to cut ties with the latter.

Stanford tight end Sam Roush. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Roush is a physical specimen at 6-foot-6 and 267 pounds, and he carries that frame well as a pass-catcher. He had solid receiving production in college and has better-than-expected athleticism. We've seen differing takes on Roush's blocking ability, but he'll need to be good in that area to offer value in Year 1.

We can see the vision with Roush, who could very well be the guy who replaces Kmet if the Bears cut or trade the veteran in 2026 or 2027, but the third round was way too early to spring for him.

Thomas was even more of a reach, with some projections having him as a late Day 3 pick. We wouldn't be surprised if he's the next Velus Jones and barely sees the field on offense before being a selection the Bears end up regretting.

The main issue is it's difficult to justify having three high-level tight ends when your team finished 31st in the NFL last season in total pressure.

That said, the Bears did need more help at wide receiver because the depth is lacking, and Thomas is someone who has the skills to be a dynamic playmaker with his electric speed. He should offer some returner value, also. But, again, the Bears could've waited until Day 3 to add him.