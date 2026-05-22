Bears Rookie Zavion Thomas Asked the One Question that Separates NFL Survivors from Busts

When the Chicago Bears drafted wide receiver Zavion Thomas in April, they added the rookie to what was already a crowded wide receiver room, especially after they added All-Pro returner Kalif Raymond in free agency. The rookie has a long way to go to become a consistent contributor to this offense, but it appears he's got the right mindset and is already asking the right questions.

NFL insider Courtney Cronin posted on her X account that Thomas impressed Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower, not only with his physical attributes, but also with his maturity, asking him, "Why, coach, do most rookies not succeed in the NFL? What holds them back?"

Zavion Thomas during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Zavion Thomas is already showing the will to be a success story

It may seem like it goes without saying, but players can't succeed in the NFL unless they put in the effort to grow their games and become more valuable to their team. Veteran tight end Cole Kmet referred to this last year after he served as the emergency long snapper against the Jaguars. He told the media he started practicing as a long snapper in college as a way to grow his game and offer NFL teams one extra skill set that most other players don't have.

Knowing that, it's a breath of fresh air to see Zavion Thomas asking this question of his coach. He knows that players drafted in the third round, like he was, don't often stick for very long with the team that selected them, and so he's looking for a way to get ahead. That's the mindset of a hard-working player with his long-term future in mind, not just his rookie contract.

For what it's worth, Thomas is more than just a feel-good story, and he does indeed have a valuable skill set for the Bears. Cronin noted that Hightower spoke glowingly of Thomas, praising his speed and how well he catches the ball both on offense and on special teams. But for Thomas to get ahead in a crowded room of pass catchers, he's going to have to distinguish himself even further than the vets who are already on the depth chart.

How he's going to do that remains unknown, but clearly it's on his mind, and that should be an exciting development for Bears fans. This is a kid who wants to be great, and he's asking all the right questions to get there.

Zavion Thomas sprints during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bottom Line

We don't know what Hightower told Thomas in response to his question, but he was impressed that Thomas had the clarity and the drive to even ask the question, and Bears fans should be impressed, too. Thomas was one of general manager Ryan Poles' more controversial selections in the 2026 NFL draft, and that's understandable when one considers the state of the Bears' roster and which prospects were still available. Many fans and analysts would have thought that the Bears would leap for a defensive end at that spot.

But the Bears went with Thomas, and he appears to be committed to the team that gave him a chance. We won't see much from him or any of the other players until training camp starts up in July. At that point, when pads and helmets come on and the offense starts running team drills, we'll be able to see if Thomas has the skill to match his passion for football.