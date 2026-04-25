Bears' Ryan Poles admits system hurdles for developmental risk Zavion Thomas

The Chicago Bears had a need at wide receiver going into the 2026 NFL Draft and addressed it by adding LSU wide receiver Zavion Thomas.

Chicago added Kalif Raymond in free agency and he's expected to be the No. 3 wide receiver in the offense. But behind him are a slew of question marks, including Jahdae Walker, who will likely be the biggest competition for Raymond for the WR3 role

As a result of the depth concerns at the position, it made sense to add a receiver for more competition, but it doesn't sound like Chicago is expecting much out of Thomas, at least early on.

That's the impression ESPN's Courtney Cronin got after hearing what general manager Ryan Poles said about Thomas after drafting him.

"Given what Ryan Poles said about Zavion Thomas and the WR3 role on the Bears offense, it sounds like the team doesn't expect for Thomas to have a role outside of special teams early on," Cronin said.

What Ryan Poles said about Zavion Thomas

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here's the quote Cronin is referring to:

"So this is a tough system. It’s going to be a challenge for him to break through quickly (on offense). But we’re going to open that competition up for all of these guys coming in," Poles said. "I think we feel really good about the return ability that he has. And then he’ll be with the rest of the guys to learn the offense, how does he do that, how fast does he come along? We all talk to our receivers and it’s a challenging system.

"So, maybe that role starts small and grows over time. But I don’t want to put a cap on that. If he comes in and downloads fast and he’s up and running, we’ll see what happens."

Was Zavion Thomas a reach?

Louisiana State Tigers wide receiver Zavion Thomas. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Did the Bears add to a position that had a need? Absolutely.

Was Thomas the right guy for that need? Probably not.

We saw projections putting Thomas as a late Day 3 pick, so that makes him a reach in and of itself. Then, when you factor in Poles' seemingly low expectations and the fact that the Bears had much bigger needs to address with the pick they used on Thomas, it only makes the selection look worse.

If Thomas could put up a legit challenge for WR3, we would view this pick differently. Right now, it doesn't look like that'll be the case and it simply isn't a great idea to use a Round 3 pick on a player who could only contribute to the return game early on.

Of course, it's still too early to know how effective Thomas will be in Year 1 and in the years that follow, but this has the makings of Velus Jones all over again.