Chicago Bears Injury Updates Following First Week of Training Camp Practices

The Chicago Bears have logged their first week of training camp practices, which means it's time for injury updates on the team's wounded.

The Bears placed a slew of players on injury lists at the outset of training camp, but there hasn't been much happening with those players, with the exception of one of them.

As for the rest of the team, the Bears have mostly had a clean bill of health with players not on injured lists. However, there is one player who has missed practice time after taking part on Day 1.

Check out all of the latest injury updates on Bears players below.

Training camp practice recaps: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4

Montez Sweat (illness)

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Sweat was placed on the non-football illness list at the outset of training camp with an unspecified illness.

Thankfully, Sweat has since been activated and has returned to practice, so he's no longer a concern.

Kyle Monangai (undisclosed)

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monangai is not on a list, but he has been absent for each of the past three practices with an undisclosed issue. In fact, he hasn't even been spotted as a spectator at practice.

It's kind of strange we don't have at least a general update on what he's dealing with. Perhaps that will come this week.

Kyler Gordon

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Gordon was placed on the PUP list after missing all of OTAs and minicamp. We now know he's dealing with a calf issue, which wasn't know when he was out during the spring.

What we don't know is when Gordon will be back, as no timeline was given.

“We are frustrated. He is frustrated," general manager Ryan Poles said. "It's a little bit of a repetitive situation that we gotta get fixed."

“When he gets back, we need him to stay back," Poles added,

The Bears are clearly frustrated with the situation, as they should be after Gordon missed all but three regular season games in 2025.

The rest of the players on injured lists

Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

PUP list: LB Keyshaun Elliott (back), LB Noah Sewell (Achilles), OL Ozzy Trapilo (patellar), DL Shemar Turner (knee), DB Elijah Hicks (shin)

NFI list: LB T.J. Edwards (calf)

It's likely to be a while before we see either Sewell or Trapilo after they suffered their significant injuries in December and January, respectively. A midseason return is probably the best-case scenario for both players.

Turner is still working his way back from a torn ACL and remains without a timeline. Head coach Ben Johnson didn't sound sure about when Turner will be back during minicamp.

"We will see with Shemar. This Summer will be a big part for him," Johnson said in June when asked for an update.

The typical recovery timeline for a torn ACL is nine months and he is coming up on 10 months after suffering the injury last October, so Turner could be back soon.

Hicks reported shin discomfort upon arriving at training camp, but as Courtney Cronin of ESPN wrote, "the Bears do not see his injury as anything major," so he might not be out much longer.

The same can be said for Edwards, who injured himself while training. Poles said it's "nothing major."

Elliott's situation is a bit concerning. Unless we missed something, he hasn't taken part in practice since rookie minicamp and no timeline for his return has been given.