Cole Kmet Already Sounds Resigned to Fate for This Bears Offseason

When the Bears' season ended and a few veterans in the locker room started to look ahead while talking with reporters, several spoke of extending the excitement of 2025 going forward.

One voice in particular took a much more realistic look at everything and for good reason. It was tight end Cole Kmet, who knew better than most of the younger players how fleeting success can be, and how each NFL season can be unconnected to others.

There was another good reason and this was the uncertainty of his own status. Although his contract runs through 2027, Kmet acknowledged after the game how nothing was promised to anyone, including himself regarding the Bears' future .

On Monday during an appearance on WSCR's Rahimi, Harris and Grote , Kmet sounded more resigned to the possibility the Bears could either trade or cut him. He wasn't saying he's been told this, but he's seen it all in the past with other players.

“The amount of work that he did on the offensive side of the football was immense.” On @thescorechicago, Cole Kmet shared why Declan Doyle was so valuable to Ben Johnson and the Bears. pic.twitter.com/mPXT1Ly2Y6 — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) February 2, 2026

"Well it definitely is very real," he said of chances he could be dispatched. "I know it's real because I've seen it happen before. I mean, that's just the nature of the business in this league."

Kmet told Mark Grote and Marshall Harris he found it to be a "ruthless" league, and he was probably taken by surprise by this in his first two seasons but not now.

Kmet and wide receiver DJ Moore both have been mentioned prominently in speculation about players being traded or cut. They probably were the team’s key receivers before last sason.

"But I think at this point, in this stage of my career, you're kind of accepting of it and understanding it's just part of the deal," Kmet said "And especially like a guy like myself or you're talking about DJ or other guys who have played a little bit and you're on a second deal, unfortunately as you age you get more expensive and you may not fit as a piece of the puzzle that I was talking about. That's just the nature of the business."

Catch of the year candidate from Cole Kmet pic.twitter.com/rwScDLj6mR — Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) November 5, 2023

With Kmet, it's double trouble. He not only makes a lot with the 11th largest team cap figure ($11.6 millon) but he isn't the ideal piece at tight end that Colston Loveland seems to be.

Loveland is more of a down-the-field threat drafted specifically with Ben Johnson's offense in mind as a Sam LaPorta type. Meanwhile, Kmet is an in-line tight end used in Johnson's attack mainly as a blocker.

Yet, Pro Football Focus had Loveland graded 12th among tight end who threw at least 100 run blocks and Kmet 35th.

🐻🤯 LA JUGADA DE LA RONDA DIVISIONAL, DESDE LA TRIBUNA



Así se vio desde la endzone el increíble pase de Caleb Williams a Cole Kmet, en la derrota de los Bears ante los Rams.



📹 malikbradan226 (IG) pic.twitter.com/wPDNyI9dfQ — No Huddle (@nflnohuddle) January 19, 2026

Kmet already sounded like he has a foot outside the door despite being a native suburban Chicagoan and former Notre Dame player with the 10th most receptions (288) at any position in franchise history and second-most TD catches among tight ends (21).

"However it works out, it works out," Kmet said. "For me personally, I felt like I did a lot of good things this year in the role I was in and had a lot of fun playing with this team. And, like I said after the game with the Rams, it is going to be different next year despite who's here but I think going forward this is an organization that you want to be a part of.

Good lord have mercy, Cole Kmet is NOT getting cut. Not happening, no way, no how. Reworked or extended to reduce his cap hit? Absolutely. This entire offense is based on 12 and 13 personnel looks, you don't cut a productive starter in a position that's key to the offense. https://t.co/sAWRoKj634 — Ken Mitchell (@WCGBearsDenDude) January 20, 2026

'I'm sure they're going to have no problem bringing in the guys they want to bring in free agent-wise and selling them on a Super Bowl run this upcoming year."

The Bears need to be very sure what they're doing here because good blocking tight ends are not necessarily easy to find, especially ones who can contribute immediately like the Bears would need next year in the draft should Kmet be discarded.

Cole Kmet is being talked about as a cap casualty with the arrival of Colston Loveland



if i’m Dan Morgan, i’m making the call pic.twitter.com/q484BYCYFF — iBLsmooth (@iBLsmooth) January 25, 2026

