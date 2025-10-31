Cole Kmet's message about Colston Loveland for fantasy owners
Bears tight end Cole Kmet could be headed for a return this week from a back injury after two limited practices.
What it means for Colston Loveland's momentum this week against Cincinnati is entirely unclear.
The Bears' top draft pick has made eight of his 11 catches on the season in the last three games on 12 targets, and last week's three catches for 38 yards represented a step forward with a high for yardage.
Of course, the momentum is still not going to please many fantasy football owners or the critics who like to look at Tyler Warren and remind everyone the Bears could have drafted the Colts tight end. Warren has 37 receptions already, although now he has been overtaken for receptions in that draft class by Cleveland's Harold Fannin with 38.
The Bears view Loveland as learning and climbing steadily after a slow start due to injury and recovery from surgery. Kmet sees something familiar when he watches Loveland.
"Well, I'm very impressed by Colston," Kmet said. "His work ethic is awesome and reminds me a lot of myself when I first came in the league, and his demeanor at practice, practice etiquette is off the charts. His IQ for the game, you just keep seeing it climb and climb and then obviously his talent and athletic ability, I mean, the reason why you would take a guy like him at 10 overall.
"So, I'm seeing all the good stuff."
Loveland has more receptions after seven games than Kmet did as a rookie. Kmet had five for 77 yards after seven games, before his climb started in the season's second half.
Loveland now is tied for sixth in receptions among this draft class' tight ends, but eight rookie tight ends have scored touchdowns and he hasn't.
The lack of a TD is another common complaint from the fantasy sect.
Kmet had a little promise for that fantasy crowd about his rookie teammate.
"You know, a lot of it is situation, circumstance," Kmet said. "I think we got a lot of guys that we got to feed (the ball) and obviously we've had some hiccups along the way in the offense and that doesn't help him out, but his attitude and the way he's approached things every day has been awesome and I know the production stuff and the numbers that all the fantasy owners want will come along with that at some point.
"But he's just focused on playing good football, and that's what we're focused on in our room, and I think he's been doing a good job of that this year."
Tight end receptions
2025 rookie class
Tight End, team
Catches
Yards
TDs
1. Harold Fannin, Cle
38
352
2
2. Tyler Warren, Ind
37
492
3
3. Mason Taylor, NYJ
29
242
1
4. Oronde Gadsden II, Jax
27
385
2
5. Gunnar Helm, Tenn
19
172
1
6. Elijah Arroyo, Sea
11
140
0
6. Colston Loveland, CHI
11
116
0
8. Mitchell Evans, Car
9
90
2
9. Jackson Hawes, Buff
6
69
1
10. Terrance Ferguson, LAR
2
52
1
