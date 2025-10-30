Tee Higgins and Bengals receivers only part of Bears matchup problem
In 2023, several members of the Bears defense found out what Joe Flacco is all about in a gut-wrenching loss at Cleveland.
They dominated most of the game but the thing about Flacco is he always seems to be there; he's persistent. After being hounded and sacked by Montez Sweat much of the game, picked off three times, Flacco rallied the Browns to a 20-17 win.
Flacco is back with another Ohio team and playing like he's 30 and not 40 when he faces the Bears, but unlike with Cleveland he is now armed with plenty of targets.
"You look at how the season's gone for them and of course they've gone through the quarterback carousel," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "Since Flacco's been there they've looked like a different team."
Flacco has thrown seven touchdown passes in his three Bengals games and no interceptions.
"They're scoring points," Johnson said. "Their running game is coming along over the last couple weeks. Really it hasn't mattered who's started at quarterback for them, they've played really well at home. They've scored over 30 points a game at home. We know how dangerous this team can be and like a lot of teams this time of year, you're pushing to stay alive so this is a big game for them."
Flacco didn't practice Wednesday because of an AC joint injury. He had to leave the last game with it but quickly returned. Flacco always seems to bounce back because persistence is one of his great virtues—like the Bears discovered in 2023.
The Bears face several difficult matchups if they hope to avoid consecutive losses for the second time under Johnson.
Here are their toughest matchup problems.
CB Tyrique Stevenson vs. WR Ja'Marr Chase
It might not be Stevenson but a limited practice on Wednesday is a good sign he'll be able to overcome the shoulder injury that kept him out last week. A shoulder is a tough injury for a very physical cornerback like Stevenson, though. He might wind up all over the field on Chase, who doesn't stick to a particular spot in the formation. Whatever they do, they will probably double up with the safety over the top. One person doesn't appear capable of stopping Chase has 99 targets already, has been targeted 681 times in four-plus seasons and has mad 465 catches. If the 6-foot, 205-pounder was the only Bengals receiver to worry about, then the Bears would be less concerned but he's not. They might be using Nahshon Wright to cover Chase but if Stevenson can't go it would most likely be a case where no cornerback travels and they just man their own side, but with plenty of safety help against Chase. This figures to be a game where they play plenty of cover-2 or even cover-3.
S Kevin Byard vs. WR Tee Higgins
Higgins hasn't been entirely ignored by Flacco, with 20 targets in three games. It seems like it, though, when Chase is getting that many targets in one game. Higgins gets it farther downfield and most often challenges safeties with a 6-4, 220-pound frame. He'll burn on jump balls or go route and averages 14.4 yards a reception, 14.0 for his career, compared to Chase's 10.3 per catch this year and 13.2 for his career. Higgins' average depth of target is 13.4 yards and 11.5 for his career while Chase's is 8.2 this year and 9.4 for his career, according to Stathead/Pro Football Reference.
CB C.J. Gardner-Johnson vs. TE Noah Fant
The former Seahawks and Broncos tight end gets used on a lot of short interior or sideline routes and if Gardner-Johnson does play, as expected, he could wind up on the third option for Flacco. Fant has been targeted 25 times this season and has caught all but two of those. He's more of a speed threat than power threat after the catch at 249 pounds. Gardner-Johnson can be a physical presence in the slot but he hasn't played the position extensively since leaving the Saints for the 2022 season so this will be something to watch.
No doubt defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will want to blitz Gardner-Johnson several times as that's how he was used in New Orleans, but the Bears may not be able to afford much of that with the dangerous targets Flacco can turn to at receiver.
LT Theo Benedet vs. DE Trey Hendrickson
One more tough assignment for the undrafted tackle but he's held up despite the barrage from people like Maxx Crosby, Dorance Armstrong and Chase Young. Hendrickson can use about every possible avenue and trick to apply pressure on Caleb Williams. The big break could be his back injury or a contract situation that might have the Bengals trade him and keep him, keeping him on the bench this week. Although going through this back situation and the training camp hold-in, Hendrickson still has four sacks. More likely, just like with Flacco, the injury keeping him out of practice won't hold him back Sunday. Benedet is coming off what Pro Football Focus said was his best game to date at pass blocking. He has allowed 10 pressures and a sack so far as Braxton Jones' replacement, according to PFF.
DE Dayo Odeyingbo vs. LT Orlando Brown Jr.
It's been a season of ups and downs for the veteran Bengals left tackle but he has done his best pass blocking since Flacco came over. So, maybe some of his earlier struggles were Jack Browning holding the ball too long. Brown has allowed 14 pressures, two QB hits and a sack according to PFF, but the sack was in the opener with Joe Burrow still playing. The massive 6-foot-8, 350-pound four-time Pro Bowl tackle is a mismatch against Odeyingbo, whose best pass rush has come on the 61 snaps when he has lined up more inside rather than the 271 plays at end. PFF tracks Odeyingbo at sack and nine pressures this year and Ben Johnson admits he hopes for more on the edge in the pass rush. Expecting it his week against Brown is unlikely.
