Sean McDermott Finally Speaks on Bills' Firing That He 'Can't Control'

While we're looking ahead to the 2026 season for the Buffalo Bills, Sean McDermott is in the shadows. Following his firing from the Bills after leading the team to prominence over nine seasons, the former head coach is getting back to normal life, for the time being.

McDermott shared in his first true interview since his February firing that he's back in North Carolina after spending six years there when working for the Panthers. And while he mainly took the high road while chatting with Mike Jones of The Athletic, he did get a little bristly when talking about the resume he built up in Buffalo.

Sean McDermott, now living near Charlotte, is taking time to study football and leadership, picking brains from across sports and business.



During the NFL Draft, he will make “a handful of media appearances as an analyst.”



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"Sometimes when one door closes, another one opens," said McDermott. "How many head coaches are able to do it for nine years and really take something, get it turned around, build a culture, break a 17-year playoff drought in the first season, and then go to the playoffs eight out of nine years?

"I mean, we — and I say we because it wasn’t just me; collectively, we as a team — accomplished a lot. So when you kind of take a step back and go, ‘Hang on here,’ I think perspective is healthy and important, right and powerful, and just be like, ‘Hey, I can’t control the decision.’"

McDermott's edginess is fair

The decision to fire McDermott was not necessarily the problem. There were issues over the years with him and his defenses that directly led to playoff failures. But it was more so the timing of things.

While the Bills failed to make another trip to the Super Bowl, the 2025 season was arguably one of McDermott's best coaching jobs. Squeezing 12 wins out of a roster that was spearheaded by Josh Allen and league-leading rusher James Cook, and very few "star" players from there.

Additionally, the number of injuries that he won despite is commendable. Buffalo also won a playoff game for the sixth-straight season. And not for nothing, he's two wins away from 100 career regular-season wins, which would make him one of 45 coaches in NFL history to do so.

Buffalo Bills' head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even considering his flaws, McDermott deserved better. If anything, it made more sense to fire him after moments like "13 seconds" or following the 2024 AFC championship game loss.

But again, he took the high road, acknowledging how a successful franchise was put together in Orchard Park.

"I think a lot of people want the type of relationship we had for a better part of nine years, myself, (general manager) Brandon (Beane), Terry, and I’m extremely grateful to both of them," said McDermott.

"To Terry for the opportunity he gave me, and then working together with Brandon, and I think that organization is in a great spot. … The piece that we control what we can control, that’s really where my focus is.”

Buffalo Bills' owner Terry Pegula (left) and former head coach Sean McDermott. | Jamie Germano/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK