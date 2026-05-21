While OTAs are probably too early to gauge roster battles, players who are at the bottom of the 53-man list normally need to worry about competing for their job year-round.

In the case of Chicago Bears edge rusher Daniel Hardy, he should have a bit of a freebie this year in the hunt for a regular-season roster spot. Not only has he already received a two-year deal from the team, but his praises are constantly being sung by coaches.

Hardy doesn't play a lot of defense. However, according to special teams coordinator Richard Hightower, Hardy is valued not only by the Bears but also by coaches around the league for his special teams abilities. When that happens, players have job security even if they fail to survive the 53-man cut. Some other team will be swooping right in immediately.

"I saw a dynamic playmaker, aggressive force to be reckoned with," Hightower said. "It's crazy because you go to these combines and all that stuff. Like, the first person they talk about is Hardy.

A Bears player in demand, at least in the eyes of other special teams coordinators according to Richard Hightower. pic.twitter.com/iR4ZeiSy24 — Bears On SI (@BearsOnSI) May 21, 2026

"Like, the other special teams coordinators: 'Damn, we gotta get us a 92.' 'Damn, we gotta give us a 92.' Just happy about his progress."

Hardy not only led the Bears in special teams tackles but he put up astronomical numbers last year. A special teams tackles total in double figures is uncommon, and Hardy made 19 of them in the regular season. He was a Pro Bowl alternate for a special teams spot.

Hardy’s play on special teams last season was so effective that he all but erased memory of his major snafu. Against Cincinnati, he botched an onside kick recovery and gave the Bengals a chance to go downfield for a lead prior to the miracle winning touchdown catch by Colston Loveland.

1 guy I’m excited for tonight; Daniel Hardy



Hardy has been a one man wrecking crew this preseason.



I think that if we balls out again, he locks himself in for the 53-man pic.twitter.com/A1GrDhLdCf — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) August 22, 2024

Hardy did get to make his first career start last year in Week 3 against Dallas, but his sole responsibility remains special teams.

"But much like our other guys, he's not satisfied," Hightower said. "He said the other day, we're just getting started. The work's just getting started.

"So, obviously, his teammates were proud of him for being a Pro Bowl alternate and being selected in his game, growing and coming from a place where nobody in the league wanted him and he couldn't play. Then now he's regarded by his peers as one of the better special players in the NFL. And he's not satisfied and that's what I like about him."

Hardy, a 2022 seventh-round pick by the Rams, fought his way up from the Bears practice squad. He commands respect from teammates resulting his persistence and special teams play.

DB Jonathan Owens touchdown returned off of DL Daniel Hardy's blocked punt is the first Bears blocked punt return for a touchdown since 2012 (Corey Wootton, at Tennessee). pic.twitter.com/z55aDMUDcp — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) September 8, 2024

"So, obviously, his teammates were proud of him for being a Pro Bowl alternate and being selected in his game, growing and coming from a place where nobody in the league wanted him and he couldn't play," Hightower said of the Rams draft pick. "Then now he's regarded by his peers as one of the better special players in the NFL. And he's not satisfied and that's what I like about him."

Hardy's regular defensive position is edge rusher, and it is one of the team's weakest in terms of depth.

Because of his abilities on special teams, perhaps the Bears can count on him to step up his game defensively, as well. If he could contribute even close on defense to the level he has on special teams, the Bears could find they already have the people they need for an effective edge rush rotation.

Makes sense for the #Bears to extend Daniel Hardy.



He’s solid depth off the edge, but he’s most importantly a tremendous player on special teams. Nice pay bump for the big man. https://t.co/vaIE1EBa9G — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 8, 2026

X: BearsOnSI