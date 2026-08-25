Darnell Wright Exits Chicago Bears Practice Early With Apparent Injury

The Chicago Bears have an injury concern with right tackle Darnell Wright.

According to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, Wright suffered an apparent arm injury during red zone drills and left the field.

Wright has since gone into the building with a trainer, Cronin noted. Fellow tackle Theo Benedet replaced Wright after he exited.

"Darnell Wright came out of red zone drills after 2 plays and was replaced by Theo Benedet at right tackle," Cronin wrote. "Trainers took off the brace on his right elbow as he stayed on the sideline for a bit. He’s now headed back into the building."

As of this writing, there are no further updates in regard to exactly what his injury is and how severe it is. It's just too soon to know.

What's extra concerning early on is that's the same elbow Wright hurt last season. He wears the brace as a precautionary measure.

It goes without saying how troublesome this is until we do get some good news on his status. Wright is one of the better right tackles in the NFL and losing him would be a tough blow.

Benedet would be the first man up to replace him at right tackle, at least until Ozzy Trapilo returns, in which case Braxton Jones would be in the mix to play in Wright's spot.

Wright was recently rewarded with a four-year, $116 million deal from the Bears for his stellar play since being a first-round pick three years ago.

"No, actually," Wright said when asked if he believed a deal was close. "I didn't know what it would be like, so I was just more so leaning towards obviously fifth-year option; I have another year on my contract. You could be franchise-tagged, you know, all that stuff. Obviously, I knew I would be here for a long time."

"I feel very grateful that they trusted me like that and they believe in me," Wright said. "(General manager) Poles really invests in us besides the financial investment now, obviously."

Over his first three years in the NFL, Wright has secured one second-team All-Pro nod. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked sixth among tackles in run-blocking grade (85.6) and 29th in pass-blocking grade (74.3) in 2025.