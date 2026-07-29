Dennis Allen Not Giving Bears Rookie Malik Muhammad First Dibs at Slot

Bears slot cornerback plans with Kyler Gordon away on the physically unable to perform list look more like a baseball team using the bullpen-by-committee approach.

Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen plans to look at several players with Gordon away due to a calf strain.

This includes rookie fourth-round pick Malik Muhammad. However, at Wednesday's first practice the chief assignment fell to veteran backup outside cornerback Jaylon Jones, their undrafted free agent from Mississippi who has been on and off the roster at times in the past. They used him with the starters during two full-squad non-padded scrimmage sessions, but did use veteran Cam Lewis in the starter position while doing 7-on-7 work. They also ran Josh Blackwell in at slot with backups.

Jones hasn't played extensively on defense since his rookie year of 2022, when he had to play nearly half the snaps. He has been on for only 263 plays of defense over the past three seasons.

It's possible they want to bring along Muhammad a bit more slowly and not force him into playing a position he isn't ready to try. Muhammad wasn't a slot cornerback in college, but he did play slot on Tuesday with the third team and played right outside cornerback with the second team.

For different reasons, it’s pretty clear that Dennis Allen doesn’t have a high level of trust in either Kyler Gordon or Tyrique Stevenson.



I wouldn’t be surprised if 4th round CB Malik Muhammad is on the field a good bit this season. pic.twitter.com/Gp0JARFNhT — Bears Hub (@bearshubIG) July 29, 2026

"Well, look, there's a lot of stuff that goes on at that position," Allen explained. "You know, when you play outside at corner, I don't want this to seem wrong, but things don't happen quite as fast. Obviously, the speed of the receivers on the outside edge, you know, that's coming at you fast but in terms of when you play inside in the nickel, you got things that are happening on the outside of you, you have things that are happening on the inside of you, you got more responsibility in the run game.



"So there's just a lot more that goes along with playing that position."

Why Muhammad could fit there eventually

Allen isn't going to rule out the chance Muhammad could eventually get that spot should the soft tissue injuries continue for Gordon. He has one major quality necessary to play there.

As Dennis Allen promised, the 40 up-downs were back for the defense to kick off Bears training camp. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/8sk2Quda8l — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) July 29, 2026

"Look, the kid's smart," Allen said. "We'll give him a look at it and see where he's at and let the competition throughout the course of training camp kind of play out. And I think, you know, evaluation is something that takes time. It doesn't happen in a day or two.

The DBs didn't get a lot of chances to defend downfield against Caleb Williams in the first practice but had to be glad becaue Allen made all of the defense do the required 40 up-downs, just as he did last year at the outset.

The first few practices are shorter. Dontae Manning probably had the play of the day on defense with a leaping pass breakup on the final play as Case Keenum tried to go deep along the sidelines to rookie Zavion Thomas.

Per @AaronWilson_NFL, The #Bears official deal to bring back DB/ST Jaylon Jones is a 1-year, $1.315M w/a $100k signing bonus, and $707.5K guaranteed.



Last year w/Chicago he had 16 TOT (7 on ST) & 1 FF.



Good value for a solid special teamer pic.twitter.com/Bb7fh7Gqsv — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) March 19, 2026

Williams stuck mostly to tight end or shorter throws to wide receivers as the secondary held up well despite changing faces.

"Guys were out there flying around," safety Coby Bryant said after his first training camp practice. "It’s good to see, honestly. But the biggest thing is when we put on pads."

Or as Allen said, "Listen, it's hard to evaluate a lot of stuff, all right, when you're practicing in underwear. So, we'll be able to have a better feel of what we got in the run game, what we have in the passing game, when we start putting on the pads."

They did get a good look at rookie safety Dillon Thieneman with starters in the deep safety spot. Throughout offseason work, Thieneman had been moved between first and second team and wasn't always in the deep spot, where he seems a natural.

"Liked what I saw in the spring with him, and I think, mentally, I think he's going to be able to handle everything," Allen said. "So I think he'll be a guy that I plan on him picking things up pretty quickly.”

The slot position won't be defined so quickly. It will be a day-to-day process, at least until Gordon returns.

3 clips from #Bears DC Dennis Allen:

• On the competition at Nickel while Kyler Gordon is out.

• On S Coby Bryant’s play style/mentality (@danwiederer)

• On Rookie S Dillon Thieneman pic.twitter.com/kx73g3fPYI — Herb Howard (@HerbHoward411) July 29, 2026