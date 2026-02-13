5 Prospects the Bears Could Target If They Use “Need” As Their First-Round Strategy

There are several strategies that NFL teams employ when it comes to the draft. Two of the most significant ones are drafting for need and taking the top player on the board regardless of position.

The Bears clearly followed the latter strategy in the early rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, and that process worked out great for them. Many questioned the selections of Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III, but they wound up being two of the league's most effective rookies.

As it stands right now, it seems like the Bears are no longer in a position to pluck the top player off the board. While that would usually indicate they had a disappointing season, that was not nearly the case in this instance. Their offense was so efficient this season that they couldn't plausibly add more talent to that side of the ball without prioritizing the weak spots on defense.

Could they draft a left tackle in the first round? Potentially. Ozzy Trapilo suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the Wild Card Round against Green Bay and will miss most of next season. That would be them clearly going with the best player off the board in that case, though. Even with Trapilo's injury, you could make a strong case that resigning Theo Benedet removes the left tackle spot as their most glaring weakness (although I could also see them bringing in quality competition there via free agency or in the middle rounds of the draft).

While they could use an infusion of talent virtually everywhere on the defensive side of the ball, I think they have two glaring weaknesses that will need to be addressed early on in the draft. Unless they (somehow) manage to upgrade the defensive tackle or safety positions through free agency, I'd be shocked if they don't add to both groups through the first three rounds of the draft. The defensive end spot is one that I definitely think they will add some competition to, as well. However, Austin Booker's development puts DE into more of best available player territory if they go that route.

For this list, I'm going to highlight some of the most plausible names who could be on Chicago's radar in the first round. With that said, I didn't include a few of the top players at defensive tackle and safety, Peter Woods and Caleb Downs, because I don't see any way they'd be on the board for Chicago in the first round. They'd both need a Laremy Tunsil gas mask bong rip video to hit the airwaves just before the draft to slide all the way to the Bears at pick 25. A guy can dream, right?

1. Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10) of Texas Tech works through a drill during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

It wouldn't surprise me if Texas Tech defensive tackle Lee Hunter is near the top of the Bears' draft board, if not firmly on top of it. The six-foot-three, 320 lb. defensive tackle would immediately shore up the team's sub-par run defense. While he has yet to develop an array of pass-rush moves (and he might never have that), he will possess a strong bull rush from day one. Hunter uses his extremely long arms (he has a 6'9" wingspan) to his advantage and a powerful base to regularly move opposing linemen.

Hunter might never develop into an elite pass-rusher, but he is the type of player who will enjoy a long career on the interior of a defensive line. The Bears' defensive line desperately needs someone like that.

2. Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald has been regularly mocked to the Bears this offseason, and there's a very good reason why that's been the case. If there's one thing the man can do well, it's stop the run. He was a major reason the Buckeyes finished with the top-ranked rush defense in college football, and was named the Big Ten's Defensive Lineman of the Year in the process.

McDonald is a similar player to Hunter in that he doesn't have much of a pass-rush repertoire outside of his ability as a bull rusher. However, to his credit, he has a bit better short-area quickness than Hunter. I ultimately think we will see the Bears run to the podium if only one of either McDonald or Hunter is on the board at 25, and they have a difficult decision to make if they both are.

3. Caleb Banks, Florida

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) is pressured by Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks (88) during the third quarter of an NCAA football game Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Georgia defeated Florida 43-20. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bears drafting Caleb Banks would basically be them throwing in the towel on Gervon Dexter Sr. They're practically the same size at six-foot-six and around 330 lbs. and have a similar ceiling of a Chris Jones-esque behemoth on the interior. The only difference is Banks unfortunately has a much better chance of reaching that ceiling, and his short-area quickness and get-off are major reasons why. It would be another bite at the Chris Jones apple and would put them in a position to seamlessly move on from Dexter, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, next season.

Honestly, I wouldn't be a huge fan of them drafting Caleb Banks at 25. This isn't a 'what would I do' list, though. It's a list of likely outcomes if they prioritize positions of need, and this is one move I could see come to fruition on draft day.

4. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Oct 25, 2025; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Zevi Eckhaus (4) is tackled by Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

I'm not only including defensive tackles on this list. I just don't think there are endless defensive tackle options that would be plausible selections at pick 25. Meanwhile, with all five safeties on the roster this season set to hit free agency, the Bears also have a glaring weakness on the back end. That brings us to Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

McNeil-Warren would be a great consolation prize for anyone who misses out on Caleb Downs early in the first round. He's a ball magnet who picked off five passes over the past three years and forced eight fumbles in that same span. He's most comfortable playing near the line of scrimmage, and would be the perfect replacement for Jaquan Brisker if they move on from him this offseason.

5. Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman, right, brings down Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman would be another quality candidate to replace Brisker. He would arguably be an immediate upgrade in coverage and would provide similar tenacity when making plays in the running game. While he might not be a thumper, he is a high-effort (and highly productive) tackler who brings a lot of versatility to the secondary.

Unlike many safeties in this year's class, Thieneman can play either safety spot. He is equally capable of playing the role of a rangy center-fielder as he is playing closer to the line of scrimmage. That would make him an interesting chess piece for Dennis Allen to utilize.