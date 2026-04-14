What the Deep Dive Says for Bears Drafting Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

When Bears GM Ryan Poles and coaches looked at film of their defense before free agency , something became apparent about their personnel and playing style.

"In order to play the style we need to play, that we need to be able to close on the football a lot faster than what we have been doing," Poles said. "That was the emphasis going into it."

It's why they signed safety Coby Bryant and also linebacker Devin Bush in free agency. They could run and then also hit when they arrived.

It's the requirement for who they draft to fill one of their open starting safety spots.

Safety is the Chicago Bears biggest need entering the NFL draft. Here’s why…



- No starter on roster

- Snap replacement (Brisker played 100%)

- Dennis Allen wants younger, faster, more versatile on the back end



Doesn’t have to be at 25, but you gotta get one early. #DaBears — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) April 13, 2026

They're trying to fill the safety plans according to what defensive coordinator Dennis Allen needs at the position, and didn't see enough of this ability last year at a position critical in multiple aspects of play. Jaquan Brisker could run, as a 4.49-second, 40-yard dash time at the combine said. However, there had to be physical concerns with his past concussions.

Kevin Byard is in his 30s and players don't retain top speed at that age.

The MAC drawback

Using 40 times is relatively useless with players once they've been in the league a while and get older, anyway. The thing personnel people and coaches look at is how fast they arrive and snuff out the problem.

This is one of the reasons the team could look at safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren as a possible pick at No. 1 overall. McNeil-Warren fits some of their requirements for this defense, even with a major drawback.

Really interested to see what a team’s plan is for Emmanuel McNeil-Warren pic.twitter.com/j0hlpA22zP — Football Insights 📊 (@fball_insights) March 21, 2026

The drawback, of course, is he played in the Mid-American Conference.

There have been 10 MAC players drafted in the first two rounds over the last 11 drafts , or ever since Khalil Mack came in the NFL from Buffalo. It's not a huge number, and all but one of them failed to live up to first-round or second-round draft status.

Half were solid or contributing starters and the other half were disappointments. It can be risky to draft a MAC player in Round 1 or even Round 2.

Here is every INT and FF by #Toledo FS Emmanuel McNeil-Warren during his college career: pic.twitter.com/B9JPhlTDvH — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) March 31, 2026

A fit for the scheme

Beyond this, McNeil-Warren fits the Bears' needs for several reasons. One is his versatility, and especially how he was used at Toledo.

McNeil-Warren played a greater percentage of running plays in the box than any of the other top safeties in the draft. He played in it 59.8% of the time on runs, according to Pro Football Focus and Football Insights. He was in the box on 44.5% of pass plays, which also was higher than other safeties. He's not a strong safety per se. This would classify him more as a strong safety than free safety, but not entirely.

Allen doesn't use a strong safety in the traditional definition, but he wants players versatile enough to do both. He played it this way at New Orleans. However, it's a myth that he used the safeties equally deep and in the box. Per PFF alignment count, the Saints under Allen ALWAYS had one starting safety with a greater number of reps inside the box than outside of it. Usually, it was a lot more than the other starter.

We saw it with the Coby Bryant signing, but Dennis Allen wants his safeties to be versatile and be able to cover man to man. Here is how often each safety in the 2026 NFL Draft lined up in man coverage and their grades pic.twitter.com/iXvG6c3FdG — Steve Letizia (@CFCBears) March 16, 2026

Allen's big trick is mixing coverages and disguising his use of safeties, slots and boundary cornerbacks on plays but not necessarily using the safeties interchangeably in equal proportion. He also liked going dime and with three safeties.

All of this would suit McNeil-Warren's skills. He played 909 snaps in the box at Toledo, but 663 in the slot or deep according to PFF. The Bears already have Bryant as a former cornerback who fits as their free safety. He played more at free safety for the Seahawks.

The Bears would also find McNeil-Warren's athletic skills intriguing because he is almost 6-foot-4.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (7) reading the route distribution and running the sail route for the slot WR



pic.twitter.com/eXHVbCbjEs — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) April 9, 2026

What Allen's Saints did

The speed is a concern to some because McNeil-Warren ran 4.52 seconds for the 40, but only a few of Allen's safeties at New Orleans ever ran much faster. One was C.J. Gardner-Johnon (4.48), but he was used more with the Saints in multiple roles than only as a safety.

While Allen was with the Saints, they drafted Vonn Bell and Marcus Williams. Neither came through the combine process looking like sprint champions. Williams ran 4.56 and Bell 4.52 in the 40. They did draft C.J. Gardner-Johnson but used him in multiple ways and he ran 4.48.

What's important to look at was how the position was stressed in the draft process compared to other Saints positions.

My preference is Dillon over Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. I like his instincts, versatility and ability to hang with fast receivers. There’s a lot of speed at WR in the NFC North and we need safeties who can cover. https://t.co/SFPbx9KRcx — ☠️ RD Greenfield ☠️ (@RDGreenfield1) February 27, 2026

For the 2016 draft, the Saints needed a defensive tackle and a safety. Sound familiar?

They drafted Sheldon Rankins in the first round and Bell in Round 2.

They had multiple needs in his second full year, and they drafted cornerback Marshon Lattimore and tackle Ryan Ramczyk in the first round, then took safety Marcus Williams in Round 2. Gardner-Johnson was a fourth-rounder.

It doesn't appear the Bears defensive coordinator required first-round safety help but used players later in the draft well.

No doubt defending the run is important but the #Bears are paying 2 edge rushers a lot of money whose strengths are supposed to be defending the run. That is not the skill that is missing from their room. They were one of the worst organic pass rushes in the NFL last year… https://t.co/ju8LTCNhZs pic.twitter.com/XAGdsowOS6 — Bears Blog Boy (@TommyK_NFLDraft) April 9, 2026

Holy Toledo, a Bears safety

Then again, McNeil-Warren could always be a first if they felt they could get needed defensive line help in Round 2.

As for that MAC scare, it is a concern. However, the one starter who lived up to first-round status in the last 11 drafts from that conference was All-Pro cornerback Quinyon Mitchell, drafted 22nd overall in 2024. Not only was he from the MAC, he was McNeil-Warren's teammate at Toledo.

Quinyon Mitchell

Playing at an All-Pro level, Mitchell allowed just two receptions for six yards on six targets while shadowing Emeka Egbuka across 22 matchups, per Next Gen Stats. pic.twitter.com/JNUfQvkqW6 https://t.co/Nvecj97DGF — David (@DavidNeiszPHL) September 30, 2025

If you're going take a risk on a player Round 1 from that conference, it definitely would help if he comes from a program that recently produced a successful NFL player at a secondary position. Mitchell was the first Toledo first-round pick in 31 years.

He's a good reason to think the second one in three years could be McNeil-Warren, at No. 25 to the Bears.

Toledo podcast out now, Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is one of the most talked about prospects at pick 25



"He impacted the game in a variety of ways... he was called 'the eraser'" - @JustinFeldkamp https://t.co/DhARciN0qG@2ndCityGridiron pic.twitter.com/u2fiicuwFn — Taylor Doll (@TayDoll1010xl) April 14, 2026

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