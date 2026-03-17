Chicago Bears 4-Round Mock Draft After the First Wave of Free Agency

The Bears shored up a few positions through free agency. However, it's fair to question whether they're a better team right now than they were one month ago. They still have a handful of glaring weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball.

With that said, they don't have a game next week. It would be unfair to grade them on their roster with just over a month to go before the draft. The 2026 roster isn't nearly complete.

Chicago is in a fortunate position when it comes to where they're picking in this year's class. They're sitting at 25th in a class that is far from top-loaded and have two second-round picks in the area (57th and 60th) that some draft analysts believe is the strength of the class in terms of overall value. They should be in a good position to land some instant starters if they play their cards right.

Weighing their remaining needs, how could the draft play out for the Bears next month?

Round 1, Pick 25: Toledo S Emmanuel McNeill-Warren

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Emmanuel McNeill-Warren is one of my favorite players in this year's class. I also think he fits the profile of someone the Bears will like A LOT. He's a rangy 6'3" safety who also happens to be a turnover machine (he had nine forced fumbles during his time at Toledo). Something tells me Al Harris might be interested.

He didn't blow up the combine like some expected him to (his 4.52-second 40-yard dash time may have been great for his size, but it also was tied for second-worst among safeties). However, he plays much faster than he times. Speed is not an issue whatsoever in his game, and he's one of the most well-rounded safeties in this year's class. Dennis Allen would be drooling over the schematic advantages he could create with Coby Bryant and McNeill-Warren at safety.

Round 2, Pick 57: South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse

Nov 29, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Brandon Cisse (15) breaks up a pass intended for Clemson Tigers wide receiver Tristan Smith (3) in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Some might be surprised to see this mock start off with two defensive backs. Personally, I was surprised to see how little they thought of Tyrique Stevenson last season. I was surprised to see them pass on re-signing Nahshon Wright at the price point he signed for in New York. They might really like their depth with Zah Frazier and Terell Smith back in the lineup for 2026, but I also wouldn't be shocked if cornerback is a sneaky early selection. Smith and Stevenson are both entering a contract year, after all.

Ryan Poles preached going with the best player available at the combine, and Ben Johnson's first draft at the helm indicated that they really mean it. Brandon Cisse is one of the most intriguing cover men in this year's class, and he's got Dennis Allen written all over him. He's got good size at 6' and 189 lbs, is great in run support, and is perfect for the press-man scheme that Dennis Allen wants to run. He would be a rock-solid starter on the outside opposite Jaylon Johnson.

Round 2, Pick 60: UCF Edge Malachi Lawrence

UCF defensive end Malachi Lawrence (51) tackles ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) as he scrambles during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Nov. 9, 2024. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Luckily for the trench-hungry folk, the Bears won't have to wait long until they're on the board again in the second round. The sheer depth at the edge rusher class, and lack of a glaring need at edge for the 49ers (pick 58) and Texans (59), could make them comfortable waiting a few picks to target the position. If Malachi Lawrence is on the board here and they haven't addressed the edge yet, then the decision should be easy for Chicago.

While Lawrence might not be an elite run-stopper (a role that could largely be filled by Shemar Turner), he's one of the most explosive pass-rushers in this year's class. That'll definitely play at pick 60, as he'd be long gone at this point in a draft without such incredible depth at the edge. They have a much more glaring need along the interior (more on that shortly), but this is another example of them sticking to the BPA formula.

Round 3, Pick 89: Oklahoma DT Gracen Halton

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman Gracen Halton (56) reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Gracen Halton is another perfect example of a Dennis Allen-type player. He's quick, disruptive, and a great answer to Chicago's interior pass-rush problem. Ryan Poles and Co. were present at the Oklahoma Pro Day last week, and I really wouldn't be surprised if Halton is a major reason why that was the case.

I'm honestly not sure if Halton will still be on the board at pick 89. He fits the billing as a late riser after blowing up the drills at the combine (he finished in the top five among DTs in every drill he participated in). However, if he is, the Bears should sprint to the podium. He's a spitting image of Kobie Turner, in my opinion.

Round 4, Pick 129: Alabama C Parker Brailsford

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Parker Brailsford might not have a high ceiling, but he's another perfect fit for what the Bears want to do. He's a bit undersized but very athletic. He'll need to land in a zone blocking scheme to land a starting job in the league, and the Bears would be the perfect situation for him. They wouldn't need him to start right away, as Garrett Bradbury could hold down the fort until he's ready to take over.

Brailsford held his own against a lot of tough competition at the University of Alabama. They could do far worse with their fourth-round pick if they haven't addressed the center position until that point. He'll probably be one of the few with starting potential (in the right scheme) left on the board.