Dillon Thieneman's Jersey Sales Show Sky-High Hype for Chicago Bears Draft Pick

As if we needed more evidence to show that Chicago Bears fans are excited about first-round pick and safety Dillon Thieneman, we've got some.

Thieneman was the Bears' No. 25 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and you're not going to find anyone who has a problem with that. The pick was unanimously viewed as an excellent one, partly because Chicago got great value with the selection.

In what is a great showing of support and excitement from Bears fans, Thieneman's jersey is among the top-10 selling rookie jerseys in the NFL after the draft.

Thieneman's jersey comes in at No. 9, according to Fanatics. Here's a look at the full top 10:

1. S Caleb Downs, Dallas Cowboys

2. LB Jacob Rodriguez, Miami Dolphins

3. EDGE Malachi Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys

4. QB Drew Allar, Pittsburgh Steelers

5. QB Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

6. CB Chris Johnson, Miami Dolphins

7. RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

8. OT Caleb Lomu, New England Patriots

9. S Dillon Thieneman, Chicago Bears

10. EDGE David Bailey, New York Jets

A look at 10 of the top-selling jerseys from the 2026 NFL Draft picks 👕🏈 pic.twitter.com/CGLnIE9awk — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) May 1, 2026

Well-deserved hype for Dillon Thieneman

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After an outstanding college career that spanned stints with the Purdue Boilermakers and Oregon Ducks, Thieneman was widely viewed as one of the best safeties in the 2026 NFL Draft class.

In fact, there were even some teams that had him ranked higher than Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, who many believed was one of the best players in the entire draft, regardless of position.

"I'll tell you for a fact, I know some teams have it that way," NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said of Thieneman over Downs. "I don't... I'm telling you some teams have it that way."

How Thieneman fits with the Bears

Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman. | Clark Wade/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Oregon product should be an immediate starter at safety next to Coby Bryant, and he will likely spend most of his time playing at strong safety, where he can provide a boost to the Bears' defense in more ways than one.

In 2025, Thieneman posted Pro Football Focus grades of 90.5 in coverage, 69.3 in run defense and 81.0 in the pass rush, so he can do a little bit of everything with his elite athleticism and physicality.

But it's more than just about physical traits with Thieneman. He has a high football IQ and is a natural leader who should be a stalwart in Chicago's defense for years to come.

It's safe to say buying Thieneman's jersey is a good investment because he's going to be around for a long time.