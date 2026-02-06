The Bears have a few massive decisions to make this offseason. Arguably, none are more pressing than what to do at the safety position, as none of the four (or five if you count C.J. Gardner-Johnson) safeties that were on the roster this season are under contract for 2026.

It's somewhat of a foregone conclusion that there will be some significant turnover at the safety position this offseason, as they don't exactly have a lot of spending money to throw around. As it stands right now, they're roughly $15 million over the salary cap and will have to make a few moves to even get into the green.

Naturally, many expect them to address the position early on in the draft, even if they can bring back one of their two starters in Kevin Byard III or Jaquan Brisker. NFL Network Analytics Expert Cynthia Frelund also thinks that will be the case, as she has them taking University of Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the first round.

Size? Check. Burst and athleticism? Check and check. Given that their secondary could take a huge hit in free agency -- safeties ﻿Kevin Byard﻿, ﻿Jaquan Brisker﻿ and ﻿Chauncey Gardner-Johnson﻿ are all up in March -- McNeil-Warren would be a steal for the Bears at this slot. Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com

Some aren't going to be a fan of this projection. However, it's important to remember that the Bears are picking near the end of the first round. Unlike years past, they aren't exactly going to have their pick of some of the biggest names in the class. They're going to have to go out on a limb and put a bit more faith in their scouting department than usual.

While I would like the pass-rush to get addressed in the first round, I could see a scenario where they feel urged to get a certified playmaker in the secondary. The defensive line has been lauded as one of the deepest units in this year's class, after all. Maybe they would feel like they could get a starting-caliber player into the second- or (gulp) third-round there.

If they are looking for that certified playmaker, then McNeill-Warren would certainly fit that billing. He might be the biggest name (although he certainly has one of the longest ones), but he's been a ball magnet over his collegiate career.

He has intercepted five passes over the past three years and, even more impressively, has forced eight fumbles (!!) in that same span. That included one season (2024) in which he played in only eight games due to a shoulder injury.

Many of those fumbles weren't the result of bone-jarring hits, either. They were patented 'Peanut Punches'. I don't know about you, but I could see him being very popular in the city of Chicago if he could replicate that technique in the pros.

The six-foot-two, 202 lb. safety is more comfortable playing near the line of scrimmage, and would be the perfect replacement for Brisker if the team decides to move on from him this offseason. He would immediately fill his role as an A+ run defender and has a similar ceiling (which is far from elite) in terms of his pass coverage skills.

While McNeil-Warren will probably never be a standout in coverage, he wouldn't have to be if they paid him with someone like.. oh, I don't know.. Kevin Byard III. They'll need to have an answer at the other safety spot before I give my stamp of approval on this selection.

With that said, if they do resign Byard (or at least have another answer in mind on the back end), then I'd be okay with getting a rock-solid strong safety with playmaking chops.