Round 1 Bears Trade Proposal Would Deprive Ryan Poles of Valued Asset

One thing Bears GM Ryan Poles is never afraid of come draft day is making a trade.

He has made 14 on draft day itself and when he does, he most often trades back for picks. Of the 14 trades, 10 went backward for extra picks, only three moved up, and he also made massive deal last year that both moved up and moved back.

Anyone trying to pin down Poles' MO in drafts would be wise to say he'll move back in drafts for extra picks.

In this regard and one other, the mock draft conducted by Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame with a trade at every Round 1 pick is an abysmal Bears failure.

Verderame's suggested deal for the Bears in Round 1 is to fly up the draft board 10 picks to No. 15.

The trade Verderame made was to bring the Bears a player they would never want to move up 10 spots to select. He had them trade away their 25th pick to Tampa Bay and also their next pick at No. 57 overall in Round 2, to draft Auburn defensive end Keldric Faulk at No. 15.

Slow get off even before the ankle injury — DMark23 🐬🐬🐬 (@D_Mark23) March 27, 2026

It would be hard to imagine Poles ever giving away a second-round pick for anything but an offensive lineman or a quarterback. They don't need a quarterback and there isn't a tackle worth jumping 10 spots to get. It's hard to believe they'd pay that extra expense to move up for anyone in this draft.

Nothing against Faulk, and he is the right size for a defensive end in the Dennis Allen defensive scheme at a combine measurement of 6-foot-6, 275 pounds.

Keldric Faulk (6’6 280) Auburn



+ Ability to set an edge

+ 85.5 run defense grade in 2025

+ Just an 8.5% missed tackle rate for his career

+ Utilization of his length

+ Alignment versatility

+ 45 pressures and 7 sacks in 2024

+ Doesn’t turn 21 until September

+ Power in his… pic.twitter.com/0sieEKZduU — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) January 19, 2026

Faulk is regarded by many analysts as a player who would go somewhere in the range of the draft where the Bears pick, anyway. They may not even need to go all the way up to 15 in a trade if they want him. He might even be there for them at 25.

Daniel Jeremiah's last mock for NFL.com put him at 30, barely a first-round pick. Mel Kiper regards him as the third-best edge. Pro Football Focus grade him 22nd.

I would like to say again, you are freaking stoned if you think Auburn ED Keldric Faulk isn’t going in the first round



He ran the hoop better at 276lbs than guys in the 240s-250s



pic.twitter.com/uwgMexo4Os — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) February 26, 2026

"Faulk is not a pure pass rusher, but his length and strength make him an ideal fit for multiple or odd fronts," PFF wrote in its analysis. "He excels at holding the line of scrimmage and generating pressure through power."

It sounds like a two-gapper, but the Bears' right end spot plays technique like two-gappers in many other schemes. So, it is not unrealistic to believe the Bears think highly of him despite the fact he is only 20 years old and had only 10 career college sacks for three seasons.

"After trading away one of two second-round picks, Chicago nabs Faulk to beef up its defensive line," Verderame wrote. "Faulk can play inside or out, pairing nicely with edge rusher Montez Sweat."

Auburn's Keldric Faulk is interesting. He is a tweener. He is like a throwback defensive end. He shows good pass rush moves but rarely finishes (watch the stab and rip vs Monroe Freeling in 1st clip). He affects the QB and makes him move off his spot. Lineman can get leverage on… pic.twitter.com/GGnvRTzZI9 — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 9, 2026

Basically, he is younger and healthier version of Shemar Turner or ... gasp ... Dayo Odeyingbo.

Sorry, but Poles isn't giving up a second-round pick to move up 10 spots and take this player.

It's not realistic to expect Poles to surrender a second-rounder unless he's moving back and gets another second-rounder or a third-rounder in return. Perhaps he would give one up, along with a third or fourth if he did move up in Round 2.

Are the Bears, to a certain degree, just counting on Austin Booker, Dayo Odeyingbo and Shemar Turner to play well to improve a defensive line that was a weakness in 2025? pic.twitter.com/oAjmbQtJj2 — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) March 12, 2026

Expecting a big leap forward in Round 1 is asking way too much of a GM who just loves his second-round picks. Poles has made seven second-round picks in four drafts.

It wouldn't a shock to see the Bears trade back all the way out of Round 1 to Round 2 as a result. The value is usually there at a much lower price.

If they did, they might even find Faulk still there.

Ryan Poles is the greatest conductor in the second round that I’ve ever seen😭#Bears pic.twitter.com/NlXvybuecZ — IZ🏈 (@I_ZunigaNFL) April 25, 2025

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