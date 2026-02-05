5 Former Chicago Bears With the Most Hall of Fame-Worthy Resumes

The Chicago Bears are one of the most storied organizations in the league. Besides being a charter franchise, they also own the distinction of having the most Hall of Famers (42 or 33, depending on the criteria regarding the process of teams claiming players as their own).

If the Hall of Fame voters put me in charge, they'd have a few more in the coming years. They have a few other players who would certainly be worthy of the achievement.

With the NFL Honors tonight, we will shortly find out if any new Bears become enshrined in Canton. I figured now would be a good time to make a case for those who I feel deserve the recognition.

Who are the candidates with the most worthy resumes?

5. Matt Forte

Jan 3, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears running back Matt Forte (22) runs off the field after the NFL game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. The Lions won 24-20. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

We won't have to wait until tonight to find out whether Matt Forte will be making the Hall of Fame this year. He got snubbed from the list of semi-finalists (which included 128 players) that the league released in September.

Some might scoff at the notion of Forte being enshrined, but it's not that far-fetched when looking at his career stats. He ranks 34th all-time in career rushing yards (9,796 yards) and 31st in yards from scrimmage (14,468 yards). He is one of only seven backs with 9000 career rushing yards and 4500 receiving yards. Five of the others (with Tiki Barber being the only exception) are in the Hall of Fame.

Is that a cherry-picked statistic? Sure. Does that make it any less true? Nope. Specifically, it signifies that he's one of the best dual-threat running backs in NFL history. He was also the engine that made the Bears' offense go during his entire eight-year tenure in Chicago.

I honestly don't know if Forte will ever be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. If you asked me right now, I'd say it's probably a long shot based on his lack of career accolades (only two Pro Bowl nods and somehow never named to an All-Pro team). However, he will be one of the leading candidates among the "best of the rest" in Chicago Bears history if he doesn't. Anyone who saw him play knows how great he was.

4. Brandon Marshall

Nov 16, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Brandon Marshall (15) celebrates his touchdown against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Josh Robinson (21) with Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) in the second half of their game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Bears won 21-13. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Brandon Marshall might not have been with Chicago for a long time (he played with the Bears for only three seasons), but he had the best two-year run of his career in the Windy City. He put up a career high 118 catches for 1508 yards in 2012 and finished the following year with a 100-catch, 1295-yard performance.

He may not have played for the Bears long enough to be considered an all-time great for Chicago (although he's still tied for seventh with 31 receiving TDs), but his career numbers are up there with some of the best pass-catchers in history. Marshall ranks 27th all-time in both receiving yards (12,351 yards) and receiving touchdowns (83).

One thing that could give him a leg up on Forte (and others vying for positioning) is his career accolades. He was selected to six Pro Bowls (back when that used to mean something) and made two All-Pro teams during his career. He also owns an NFL record for the most seasons (6) with at least 100 catches.

3. Lance Briggs

Sep 7, 2014; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears outside linebacker Lance Briggs (55) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images | Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

We've reached the part of this list where there shouldn't be any gray area whatsoever. Lance Briggs absolutely deserves to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame. He eclipsed the 100-tackle mark all but one season from 2004 to 2012. He also had an incredible knack for getting his hands on the ball over that period, grabbing at least two interceptions in five of those seasons and forcing at least two fumbles seven times over that span.

Briggs was one of the league's premier linebackers of his generation, and he made seven straight Pro Bowls from 2005 to 2012 as a result. He also strengthened his resume with three All-Pro nods during his career.

Honestly, the fact that he played in Brian Urlacher's shadow (both literally and figuratively) is probably the only reason that he hasn't made it to Canton yet. That shouldn't be a demerit, but I can't help but feel like it has been. There's no other reason that the NFL's best weakside linebacker for a near-decade isn't in the Hall of Fame.

I've got my fingers crossed that we hear Briggs' name tonight.

2. Olin Kreutz

Nov. 18, 2010; Miami, FL, USA; Chicago Bears center (57) Olin Kreutz prepares to snap the ball to quarterback (6) Jay Cutler against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium. The Bears defeated the Dolphins 16-0. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Olin Kreutz might have flown under the radar throughout his career, but he was quietly one of the most dominant offensive linemen of his generation. He made six straight Pro Bowls from 2001 to 2006 and was downright immovable in the middle of Chicago's offensive line throughout his prime.

After dealing with injuries over his first few seasons, he settled in and only missed one game from 2001 through his final season in Chicago in 2010. His 182 career starts are second only to Walter Payton for the Bears. While the rest of their offensive line featured much turnover throughout his career, he was the lone constant.

On top of the six Pro Bowls, Kreutz was also selected to two All-Pro teams and was a member of the 2000s All-Decade Team. He is one of the greatest Chicago Bears of all time, and it would be a travesty if he weren't eventually enshrined in Canton.

1. Charles Tillman

Sep 8, 2013; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Charles Tillman (33) makes an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images | Mike DiNovo-Imagn Images

How many NFL players have a play named after them? Even the best of the best can't say that. Charles Tillman can, though. The "Peanut Punch" is referenced on every broadcast when a player punches the ball out of their opponents hand. It's not called that because the act of punching the ball out in that manner is like a peanut cracking out of it's shell.

It's called that because Charles "Peanut" Tillman perfected the craft. When looking at the all-time forced fumble leaders, you'll find a noticeable theme. They all weigh upwards of 250 lbs and rush the passer... and then there's Tillman. He leads all defensive backs with 44 career forced fumbles, and that mark ranks eighth all-time among all players. He also set a record for the most forced fumbles in one season (10).. and he was a cornerback.

Like Kreutz, Tillman wasn't flashy. He was never the fastest or most flamboyant. Unlike Kreutz, he played a position dominated by others that fit those characteristics. Naturally, that caused Tillman to get overlooked when it came to Pro Bowls (he was selected to two), All-Pro nods (he had one), or conversations regarding the league's best cover men.

Make no mistake, though. That is exactly what he was. While his legacy would be diminished if you took away the forced fumbles, he still added 38 interceptions on top of them. He had a rare knack for getting his hands on the football. He also went toe-to-toe with some of the most dominant receivers in NFL history (notably Calvin Johnson twice a year) and consistently held his own. Tillman was a giant slayer who consistently played his best in the toughest matchups.

Charles Tillman is a Hall of Famer in every sense of the word.