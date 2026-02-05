One Position Group the Chicago Bears Can't Ignore in 2026 Free Agency

Chicago Bears fans can talk about edge rushers and interior defensive linemen as top offseason priorities all they want, but the one position GM Ryan Poles cannot ignore in 2026 free agency is safety. He's staring at a potential two-starter reset.

Both Kevin Byard III and Jaquan Brisker are on track for unrestricted free agency this offseason. Byard is coming off an All-Pro season, and Brisker proved in 2025 that his concussions (hopefully) are behind him. Both will rank high on teams' wish lists as they look to improve the backend of their defense this March.

Byard and Brisker were near-every-down players for Dennis Allen's defense in 2025. Byard ended the year with the most interceptions in the NFL, and Brisker often set the tone for Chicago's defense with big hits and pretty awesome emotional vibes.

MORE: Senior Bowl Standout Linked to Chicago Bears as 2026 NFL Draft Fit

This isn't a next-man-up situation facing the Bears, either. There's no replacement on the roster for either Byard or Brisker... literally. Chicago is entering an offseason with zero safeties under contract.

David Banks-Imagn Images

Should the Bears re-sign both or only one?

Continuity matters. Byard has been one of the NFL's top safeties since joining the Bears and will likely be viewed as the top safety in free agency if he hits the open market. But his success is about more than just individual ability; his relationship with Brisker matters.

Byard ended the 2025 season with 93 tackles and seven interceptions. Ironically, Brisker, too, had 93 tackles and one interception.

The Bears led the NFL in takeaways in part because of how well the secondary communicated and disguised their coverage. Byard and Brisker were massive variables in that success.

But if Poles has to choose between Byard and Brisker, it's the safest bet to assume he'll prioritize Byard's veteran leadership and ball production. Plus, Byard has made it clear he want's to re-sign in Chicago.

MORE: ESPN 2-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft Sends Chicago Bears Defensive Help Early

The only way Brisker is the Bears' preference is if Chicago prioritizes youth. But given his checkered injury history, one could argue that Byard has a safer multi-year trajectory.

What's the Bears' replacement strategy?

If the Chicago Bears lose one or both of their starting safeties, I'd expect Ryan Poles to replace one in free agency (Kameron Curl is a name consistently linked to the Bears). He, like Byard, is expected to be in demand in free agency. I'd imagine the loser of the Byard sweepstakes will "settle" for Curl.

That leaves the 2026 NFL draft as the logical means to replace Brisker. Remember: Brisker became a starter after joining the Bears as a second-round pick. History can repeat itself in 2026. Oregon's Dillon Thieneman is a name to monitor in Round 2 if Chicago has a hole to fill at safety.

Either way, the point is the same: safety is a position that must be addressed early in the 2026 offseason. Otherwise, this Bears defense that was so fun to watch in 2025 could quickly become a trainwreck next fall.