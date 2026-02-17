Would The Bears Dare Take A Running Back At No. 25?

We all know what the Chicago Bears are expected to do in the 2026 NFL Draft—defense, defense, defense. Goodness knows they need the help in the trenches, especially.

But here’s something we also know: right now’s needs aren’t always the same needs the team has when the actual draft rolls around. Trades happen. Free-agent signings. Unexpected cuts.

Say the Bears pull off that trade for Maxx Crosby, or sign Trey Hendrickson. Combined with Gervon Dexter Sr. and a mid-tier signing on the interior, you have a pretty strong defensive line, removing the immediate need to draft someone up front.

Which leads us to other positions. Like running back.

So far, we've seen a ton of smoke around the Bears cutting D'Andre Swift and signing free agents like Kenneth Walker or Breece Hall, both of whom are likely to cost a good deal more than Swift. Ben Johnson clearly values dynamism at running back, as evidenced by Detroit's drafting and usage of Jahmyr Gibbs while Johnson was the Lions' offensive coordinator. This isn't new for the Bears, either, as they reportedly made a play for Saquon Barkley before he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

But what if they didn't have to pay for that type of player in free agency? What if they could draft him--at No. 25?

As of now, only one running back, Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love, is a lock to go in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. But people might not be sleeping on his understudy, Jadarian Price, much longer. And that might make him a surprise target for the Bears.

Price topped 650 yards in both his last two seasons as Love's backup at Notre Dame, averaging a whopping six yards a carry for his career. Simply put: this guy is a home run hitter, totaling 13 scrimmage touchdowns last year and housing two kickoffs to boot.

It's hard to see the Bears not being interested in a player that dynamic, especially when you consider how much his game reminds of a guy like Hall. He'll almost certainly run a 40 time in the 4.4s, and his twitch, tackle-breaking ability, and vision as a runner could have Johnson dreaming of his own Gibbs here in Chicago.

Simply put: while a defender would fit the (projected) need for the Bears in the first round, Price should absolutely be in the "best player available" conversation at No. 25. The only reason he's not RB1 in this class is that his teammate is a freak. At that spot in the draft, that's a steal, no matter what other positions the Bears need.

To be clear, this feels like a long shot until we see what the Bears look like post-free agency. Bears fans might revolt if Chicago took a running back when they still had massive holes at edge and defensive tackle. Plus, there might be a bit of concern about having two young running backs in Price and Monangai leading the ground attack, necessiting some veteran experience in the running back room. But if those areas of need get filled, the Price just might be right.

More Chicago Bears News: