Way-Too-Early 2026 NFL Power Rankings Put Bears in Position for a Bigger Leap

The 2025 NFL season is officially in the books, which means the look ahead to 2026 has begun. And with it comes a new batch of post-Super Bowl 60 NFL Power Rankings, including one from Fox Sports that is both realistic and encouraging for the Chicago Bears.

Fox Sports' Ralph Vacciano views the Bears as a top-10 team (slotted at No. 10) entering the 2026 offseason. And while that might not trigger visions of a ticker-tape parade, it does reflect how the league now views Chicago. They're a relevant team, led by a dangerous offense, that's carrying real upside into next year.

"The strain on Caleb Williams and that dangerous offense is going to be too much if the Bears trot out the same bad defense," Vacchiano wrote. 'They’re still a playoff threat, but if they develop a pass rush and fix their secondary, they could be a Super Bowl contender."

The good news for Bears Nation is that Caleb Williams will enter the 2026 season with a very different narrative than 2025. Remember, there were 'bust' whispers swirling around the 2024 first overall pick during training camp and the early portion of the regular season. After setting the Bears' single-season passing record and proving to be the most clutch quarterback in the NFL, Williams silenced those concerns.

Now, Williams is viewed as a viable MVP candidate.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) reacts after defeating the Minnesota Vikings. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Still, Vacchiano's concern about the Chicago Bears' defense is fair. The ceiling for this team will be capped by Dennis Allen's unit if they don't improve the pass rush and interior run-defense. The margin of victory in the postseason is very thin, and as we saw with the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl 60, the old adage of defense wins championships remains true.

The Bears have a clear pathway to the tier of Super Bowl teams this offseason. Whether it's the veteran trade market, free agency, or the 2026 NFL Draft, GM Ryan Poles will have plenty of options to add the kind of talent to the defense that would dramatically shift how the Bears are viewed. If Chicago lands a player like Trey Hendrickson or Maxx Crosby, they'd go from being a fun playoff team to a Super Bowl favorite.

Being ranked No. 10 in February is a good mile marker for how far the Bears have come. They now belong in the contender conversation, even if they haven't yet forced their way into the elite tier of teams.