Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 7: Roschon Johnson, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden

With the Chicago Bears set to square off with the New England Patriots on Thursday night in Week 7, we have fantasy football start or sit decisions to make with running back Roschon Johnson, and wideouts Luther Burden and Rome Odunze.

Johnson had a much better showing in Week 6 than he did in Week 5, with the Bears back posting 51 yards and a score on 13 carries and 34 yards on two receptions in place of the injured Kyle Monangai. He did, however, fumble late in the game, which soured his otherwise strong performance.

At wide receiver, Burden had his highest catch and yardage outputs of 2026 with eight catches for 95 yards, but it was yet another disappointing showing for Odunze, who reeled in just three receptions for 39 yards.

Now, a look at what we're doing with Johnson, Odunze and Burden in fantasy football for Week 7.

Roschon Johnson start or sit advice

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (23) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Kyle Monangai ruled out for another game, Johnson will continue to serve as the RB2 behind D'Andre Swift.

Johnson has seen a pretty solid workload in the last two weeks, with the backup running back tallying 10 touches in Week 5 and then 15 touches in Week 6, when the Bears were playing with a lead. He has also seen seven catches on nine targets in those games, which is more than we were expecting.

Johnson ranks as RB18 overall in that span in total fantasy points, and RB23 overall in fantasy points per game, according to Fantasy Pros, and his performance last week garnered a ranking of RB14. The former two marks put Johnson in flex territory.

What's more good news for Johnson's potential workload in Week 7 is the fact that the Bears admitted they are trying to avoid putting too much on Swift's plate to keep him fresh.

The numbers all say that Johnson deserves a look in lineups this week, and that's bolstered by the fact that the Patriots are only a middle-of-the-road matchup against backs this season.

If you're in a bind at running back, Johnson is a viable option, but we aren't starting him over someone who is more proven and/or consistent.

Verdict: Start

Rome Odunze start or sit advice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) celebrates during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We are seeing a changing of the guard at wide receiver for the Bears this season, as Luther Burden has taken over the mantle of the team's No. 1 wideout thanks to his superior production.

Odunze has yet to find the end zone in 2026, and he has more than 52 yards in a game just once.

As a result, Odunze ranks as WR49 overall, which leaves him off the starting map, even in a positive matchup against a Patriots defense ceding the 16th-most fantasy points per game to wideouts.

Verdict: Sit

Luther Burden start or sit advice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) celebrates during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As we just noted, Burden has become the go-to option for Caleb Williams and the rest of the quarterbacks who have played this season.

Thanks to that, Burden lands at No. 21 in the receiver rankings in terms of total fantasy points, and he ranks as WR26 in fantasy points per game, which makes him a weekly flex option in all formats.

He has a good shot for another strong showing this week with the Patriots serving as a fairly favorable matchup when it comes to fantasy points allowed per game to wide receivers.

New England will also be missing cornerback Carlton Davis, who was ruled out due to injury, so that only adds to the optimism.

Verdict: Start