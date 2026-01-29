Five Sound Ways for Bears Offense to Improve Before Next Season

When recent offseasons began for the Chicago Bears , the possibilities for improvement always seemed endless.

That's because when your team stinks so much, there is a lot you can do to improve.

When they have reached the final eight and Caleb Williams has answered the eternal question about what they can do for a quarterback, it greatly reduces the number of measures the Bears can take to advance.

At 12-7, and with the league's sixth-ranked offense, there are still a few tweaks to make on that side of the ball.

It sounds crazy but hear me out 👇🏽 #DaBears #Bears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/l4O5Vjxwii — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) January 28, 2026

When Bears coach Ben Johnson became Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, they needed to get two running backs and a tight end for Year 2 as changes. Plus, Jameson Williams needed to get healthier.

This Bears offense already has a tight end and running backs. Their offense is a train already on the track and rolling. It simply needs to pick up steam.

Here are five key ways they can help it move along. No, one of them is not trading DJ Moore. The Bears waited decades to beat the Packers twice in a row and he did it to them twice inside of a month, but the reward for one poor route is trading him?

Wow. What's the point of even playing the game then?

The Rams defense caused 4 designed runs to lose yards (negative) on Sunday.



That's the most all season from this defense.



50% of the Bears designed runs went for 2 or less yards, which is 14% worse than the Bears season average. pic.twitter.com/I0PV6G85lz — Josh (@JoshiosTweets) January 22, 2026

Draft left tackle

It would be a pick for the second to fourth rounds as a possible Ozzy Trapilo injury replacement, one who would go into the mix with Theo Benedet, Kiran Amegadjie and possibly even Darnell Wright as left tackle until the starter recovers from a patellar tendon injury.

They went 6-2 in Benedet's eight starts and 5-2 in his starts at left tackle. One of his starts was at right tackle. Ideally, he is not a left tackle because his arms are way too short but they averaged 152 yards rushing in his left tackle starts.

He is a ferocious run blocker. They definitely could get by with him at left tackle, prepping for the position from the start of OTAs. Adding another draft pick in the mix would help with security, or maybe they even coach that player up enough to let him start.

Theo Benedet was a UDFA practice squad player last year. Nobody had any expectations of him starting. Anything is possible — 🅿️aul 🅰️nderson™️ (@paulandersonX) January 29, 2026

Draft or sign speed

The Bears probably are not going to find a receiver in the draft with a 4.3 or faster time for the 40, one who takes the roster spot of free agent Olamide Zaccheaus.

Zaccheaus dropped far too many passes to bring him back.

Johnson's offense works best with one of those burner types worrying DBs on deep routes, even if only as a decoy. This isn't the type of receiver Rome Odunze has been. His strength is something Williams and Ben Johnson say they don't like—50-50 balls. They really haven't had that threat, although they do have decent overall speed.

There are three free agents available like this and two who probably wouldn't cost much. One is Marquise Brown of the Chiefs and another is draft bust Tyquan Thornton. Brown was about a 4.3 guy and Thornton faster at 4.28. Brown, when healthy, has been effective for 40 to 60 catches a year. Thornton has only 58 catches total in four years, but there is no mistaking his speed.

I love this route from Marquise Brown. Inside stem to start, threatens space beneath the CB to widen his path, seamlessly snap back inside: pic.twitter.com/wcRXWoz5D5 — Brad Kelly (@CoachBKelly) November 24, 2018

Brown's projected cost in free agency via Spotrac.com is only $5.5 million and he is still 28 years old. He's the best choice to sign.

There is one other possible free agency move to acquire this type of player and that is Seattle's Rashid Shaheed. Considering the Seahawks are in the Super Bowl now, that he is projected at $14.1 million a year, and the Bears are strapped for cash, uh, no, he'll not be coming to Chicago.

It's probably Hollywood Brown or bust on getting faster.

MAHOMES TD TO TYQUAN THORNTON



One-possession game 👀



PHIvsKC on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/X0GSQVtEj0 — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2025

Sign 49ers free agent

One of huge problem the Bears had on offense was failing in short-yardage situations. It proved instrumental in their playoff loss.

On fourth-and-1 runs, they were tied for 30th best in the league at 40% (2-for-5). On third-and-1, they were middle of the pack, better than 15 teams with their 75% converted. And on second-and-1 they were better than 18 teams.

Jake Tonges was an UDFA with Chicago in 2022 and played in 4 games.



After being released in '23, he didn't play a game with the #49ers for two full seasons. He's broken out this year and had the game of his career vs the Bears with 60 yards and a TD. #FTTB pic.twitter.com/fItiajZFdp — Matt Lively (@mattblively) December 29, 2025

Their saying goes good, better, best and not good, 17th best, 13th best. They want and need to be better in short yardage.

To get better in short yardage, it helps to have better blocking. The keys here are their offensive linemen are already good.

They can get better as blockers at tight end for short yardage.

If they sign former Bears tight end Jake Tonges back from the 49ers, they will be getting one of the NFL's highest-graded run blockers at tight end from the last two seasons per Pro Football Focus. According to PFF, he's better as a run blocker than any tight end the Bears had this year, and Colston Loveland was actually pretty good at it.

Jake Tonges on getting the win against the Bears after being cut by them:



“They were my first team. Obviously, when a team cuts you, you have a little extra edge. Super happy we got the win against the Bears.”



🎥: @957thegame pic.twitter.com/udCLJSVBx3 — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) December 29, 2025

This would give them a better third blocking tight end option for third-and-1, fourth-and-1, even second-and-1, than bringing back Durham Smythe. It was Smythe who graded out worst of their three tight ends as a run blocker.

The problem is Tonges is a restricted free agent. That's probably not a huge issue because as a backup and undrafted player, it's unlikely the 49ers would tender Tonges at a level above the projected minimum of $3.45. million. He might even be a player they don’t tender, and try to bring back at a cheaper unrestricted rate.

The 49ers require a lot of their available cap space to pay receiver Jauan Jennings.

Tonges also showed he can make an impact as a receiver by burning the Bears for seven catches, 60 yards and a touchdown last season. The Bears originally waived him before the 2023 season with an injury while making roster cuts.

The Rams stuff the Bears on fourth down & get the ball back!!! 🔥 🐏 #NFLPlayoffs #RamsHouse

pic.twitter.com/EeCeBRu1nO — OutOfSightSports🚀™️ (@OOSSports) January 19, 2026

Learn the tush push

Ben Johnson isn't a tush push guy, he said, because the play isn't explosive enough.

It sure does give you more chances to be explosive, though, unless Nahshon Wright is stealing the ball from your tush-pushed guy.

Caleb Williams scrambles to convert on 4th down pic.twitter.com/QYk3f10F8o — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 23, 2025

The short-yardage situation can improve greatly for the Bears if they learn to do what Philadelphia has done.

Maybe they'd be better by not letting Caleb Williams do it. He's not the biggest player and is too valuable as a passer.

Someone with longer arms to move the ball forward would be better. Cole Kmet did it in the past but the perfect option would be Colston Loveland, as a better player on his feet and with the ball in his hands

George McCaskey voted to ban the “Tush Push”



“To us it appears to be an inherently unsafe play” pic.twitter.com/tWpUy1ZI1x — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) April 2, 2025

Time on task

You have to remember one thing about the Bears that goes without mention so often.

They played 19 games under Ben Johnson. They made the playoffs in his first year.

Reminder: The Steelers voted to ban the Tush Push this past offseason.



Now they just used it multiple times on their last drive, including to score a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/2UgKi6SShC — Anthony DiBona (@DiBonaNFL) December 16, 2025

Repetitions in the system, and with Williams simply learning the attack better in another offseason, should naturally improve efficiency.

That's how it's all going to move forward the fastest.

I’m old enough to remember when some questioned the fit between Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams. A truly idiotic take that has aged poorly. #Bears — James Fox (@JamesFox917) January 19, 2026

