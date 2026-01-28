Senior Bowl Backs for Bears to Explore as D'Andre Swift's Competition

The D'Andre Swift scrutiny began very early before the Bears even reported for OTAs in 2025 and the veteran back responded with his best season.

Congratulations, and the scrutiny begins all over again now with the Senior Bowl . It's not a knock on Swift or what he achieved as an all-around performer and Bears starter , but a reality of the position he plays because new, young talent at cheaper prices is always coveted.

"I think I've been championing that cause every step of the way," coach Ben Johnson said late this season. "I felt from the outside a need to or a desire to bring more into the running back room, and I felt like our guys were pretty darn strong. Both him and (Kyle) Monangai have turned into a pretty formidable unit there."

At age 28 in the 2026 season, Swift will be going into Year 7 with more peak time left in the league.

I’ve always been a fan of Breece Hall and Travis Etienne but the D’Andre Swift Disrespect has gone too far pic.twitter.com/HKGziaEmdY — Swift Sports Network (@SwiftyNetwork) January 25, 2026

Swift isn't making so much money that he'd be considered a drag on the Bears' salary cap in 2026, so discussion of how he is dispensable is nonsensical.

What isn't nonsense is how teams will always look for special players who carry the ball, and there are a few in the draft. Considering how Roschon Johnson went from 136 rushing attempts in his first two years to two under Johnson, it is safe to say they'd look to add competition in their running backs room, if not pursue one of the more elite players just to give defenses something more to consider.

- Trade: D'Andre Swift to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2027 5th round pick



The Bears aren't in a position to be paying a non-premium back premium money so to help cut costs, they trade Swift to KC to reunite him w new Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, who Swift had his best season under pic.twitter.com/wRo1lPNMhu — 🔮 (@bedardsavedme) January 24, 2026

A back who runs with speed similar or better than Swift but is a good receiver and blocker and blends the type of power Kyl Monangai has would be a much better threat for Johnson to have on those fourth-and-short plays because their breakaway ability could force defenses into backing off the line.

Translated: If Johnson saw his new Jahmyr Gibbs somewhere, he'd love the chance to make the pick.

Both Kaytron Allen & Nick Singleton starting with a couple strong runs in 11s! #SeniorBowl @AtoZSportsNFL pic.twitter.com/WrqTizOCTg — Travis May (@FF_TravisM) January 27, 2026

The draft is almost always the preferred option to find backs over free agency because prices are far too high in free agency and you might even get someone more talented. You can maximize the value and by the time a back is a free agent, they may have already used up their best years.

Unlike at many positions, this week's Senior Bowl affords the Bears opportunities for closer looks at some of the higher quality backs, thanks largely to the decisions of Penn State's two running backs who at least showed interest in this process. Whether they actually carry the ball in Saturday's game is another thing entirely, however. Usually top ball playmakers who participate in practices are not found among the game day participants.

One false step from Jahmyr Gibbs gets the entire Chicago Bears defense out of position pic.twitter.com/DE3JgBqhrl — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) September 19, 2025

There are a few good backs at Mobile, Ala. and a contingent best described as much less special.

Here are the top backs to watch for the Bears at the Senior Bowl and, unlike with many of the positions, their performances in the actual game are probably more critical than the practices. They actually can show in the games how they handle getting hit by live defenses.

Kaytron Allen RB Penn State talking thru his vision/decisiveness, process, and more at the #SeniorBowl. @AtoZSportsNFL pic.twitter.com/hNUicyWIQJ — Travis May (@FF_TravisM) January 28, 2026

Kaytron Allen, Penn State

Back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and 4,180 on 769 carries for his four-year career say he's a proven all-purpose and explosive threat, and his 3.8 yards per reception in 2025 was a rather fluky number as he had 7.0 yards per catch in his career -- he just didn't get as many receiving opportunities. The 5-foot-11, 220-pounder has size and speed to be an NFL starter an is No. 5 on Mel Kiper's list for backs in this year's draft and fourth for ESPN colleague Matt Miller.

Kaytron Allen is my rookie RB2.



I expect NFL teams to like him more than fantasy/dynasty managers. He’s a no-nonsense downhill runner with a powerful frame, exceptional contact balance, innate vision, and underrated open-field creativity.



🎥: @NFL_DF pic.twitter.com/30iamQaOwf — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) January 23, 2026

Nick Singleton, Penn State

A few injuries and a spectacular season by Allen shuffled him back into the running back pack after he had been among the top three in the offseason watch lists and He's still a real pro threat at 6-foot, 221, with breakaway speed. He had two 1,000-yard seasons, 3,461 yards on 622 attempts total and was extremely dangerous as a receiver with a 9.7-yard average on 102 career receptions and nine TDs. No. 2 on Matt Miller's top running backs list, like any running back in college he comes in showing he needs to learn to be a pass blocker.

Oregon LB Bryce Boettcher ran through Nick Singleton 😳

pic.twitter.com/cOYvMXqNGJ — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) January 27, 2026

Jaydn Ott, Oklahoma

Before he was plagued by injuries in his only Oklahoma season and final year at California in 2024, Ott was an explosive performer. He led the Pac-12 in 2023 in rushing with 1,315 yards and as a freshman in 2022 was a big part of the passing game with 46 receptions for a 7.5-yard average. At 5-foot-10 3/4, 202 pounds, he's obviously not a power back type but a big-play maker. Pro Football Focus has him rated the 13th best back in this draft and third best in the Senior Bowl. The week could serve to remind people who he was before nagging injuries.

Love Jaydn Ott stayed at Cal and continued low-key tradition of NFL backs like Marshawn Lynch, Jahvid Best, Shane Vereen, J.J. Arrington, & Justin Forsett.



It's just so damn pretty when @THEJAYDNOTT opens that stride. 👀



𝙂𝙚𝙩 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙮, 𝘼𝘾𝘾!#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/BWtbLgHclW — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_Sooners) July 6, 2024

"Ott is a very well-rounded running back prospect," Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema wrote. "When he's healthy, there just aren't many things he doesn't do well."

Seth McGowan, Kentucky

Rated at No. 147 on the Mock Draft Data Base big board, McGowan is a perfect example of a back who can benefit from work at Mobile this week. He played for Kentucky, New Mexico State and way back in 2020 at Oklahoma. His career wasn't derailed by injury but by something worse. He pled guilty to larceny charges and served a year probation while other charges against him were dismissed following reported involvement with two other Oklahoma football team members in trying to rob a man who refused to sell them marijuana. Besides probation, he was ordered to 60 hours of community service and to pay $250 to a victims compensation fund. McGowan, who is 5-11 1/2, 215, gained 370 yards at Oklahoma in 2020. When he resurfaced as a player for New Mexico State in 2024 he gained 823 yards and last season at Kentucky had 725 yards but just 4.4 yards a carry. With only 375 college rushing attempts and 55 receptions, scouts understandably want to see more proof of ability.

Seth McGowan could be an interesting day three prospect if a team is willing to look past his obvious red flags - age and criminal history. Across his college career:



▫️5.1 YPC

▫️10.9 YPR

▫️1.56 YPRR



Has the size and skill set to be a three down RBpic.twitter.com/jySBnQzy9R — Drew (@Drew3MR) January 25, 2026

Adam Randall, Clemson

A huge back (6-2 1/2, 233) who might be of more interest to other teams besides the Bears based on how Johnson has used players in his past. NFL Mock Draft Data Base has him at No. 156 for its big board. His college career essentially consisted of one season as a running back and showed great potential because he had 814 yards on 168 attempts. The real kicker to his career is he was a wide receiver until 2025, and that's how he wound up being a player so large playing in the backfield. His receiving ability showed up with 36 catches for 254 yards and three TDs as a back last year. A real curiosity piece who might be looked at by scouts at other positions besides running back.

Clemson RB Adam Randall will be one of the most difficult evaluations this draft cycle.



I knew nothing going into his tape eval, but within a few plays knew he was a converted WR. He had a WR build, took long strides in between the tackles in traffic vs shorter quick steps and… pic.twitter.com/JiuVQjfvQr — Garret Price (@DynastyPrice) January 27, 2026

Mike Washington, Arkansas

The No. 160 player on the latest Mock Draft Data Base big board, most of his career was spent in the MAC with Buffalo splitting time. He made most of one season at Arkansas with 1,070 yards on 167 runs last year, and 28 receptions for an 8.1-yard average. He played three years at Buffalo with 263 attempts for 1,119 yards and 10 TDs, before a year at New Mexico State when he gained 725 yards, and then the final season in the SEC.