Full Chicago Bears Training Camp Schedule: Dates, Locations and Practices

We are just a handful of days away from the Chicago Bears' entire team being in the building for training camp, which is the next big step toward the start of the 2026 campaign in September.

Bears rookies will report on July 25, and then veterans will report three days later on July 28. From there, the Bears will hold their first practice of camp on July 29, and the first open practice is slated to be held on July 31.

Chicago will also hold joint practices with the Cincinnati Bengals (Aug. 20 in Ohio) and Tennessee Titans (Aug. 27 in Tennessee). Both of those teams are Bears preseason opponents.

Now, a look at the full training camp schedule for the Bears.

Chicago Bears training camp schedule

*All practices held at Halas Hall unless otherwise noted and times are subject to change. Every practice listed below is open to the public. All times are central.

Friday, July 31: Gates open 7:45 AM, practice starts 8:30 AM

Saturday, Aug. 1: Gates open 7:45 AM, practice starts 8:30 AM (Kids Day)

Tuesday, Aug. 4: Gates open 7:45 AM, practice starts 8:30 AM

Wednesday, Aug. 5: Gates open 7:45 AM, practice starts 8:30 AM

Thursday, Aug. 6: Gates open 7:45 AM, practice starts 8:30 AM

Saturday, Aug. 8: Gates open 7:45 AM, practice starts 8:30 AM (Celebrating Women and Girls in Sports Day)

Sunday, Aug. 9: Gates open 11:30 AM, practice starts 12:30 PM (Vamos Bears Day)

Monday, Aug. 10: Gates open 10 a.m., practice starts 11 a.m. (Varsity Bears at Stevenson High School)

Thursday, Aug. 13: Gates open 11:45 AM, practice starts 12:45 PM

Saturday, Aug. 15: Preseason Week 1 vs. Cleveland Browns

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Gates open 11:30 AM, practice starts 12:30 PM

Thursday, Aug. 20: Joint practice with Bengals (Ketting Health Practice Fields, Cincinnati, OH)

Saturday, Aug. 22: Preseason Week 2 at Bengals

Tuesday, Aug. 25: Gates open 12:00 PM, practice starts 1:00 PM

Thursday, Aug. 27: Joint practice with Titans (Saint Thomas Sports Park, Nashville, TN)

Saturday, Aug. 29: Preseason Week 3 at Titans

Sunday, Aug. 30: 53-man roster cutdown day

Are Bears training camp tickets still available?

Chicago Bears training camp tickets are officially sold out, according to the team's official website.

However, the website notes that "additional tickets may become available at a later date," and you can keep tabs on that by signing up for SMS or push alerts through the official Chicago Bears app.