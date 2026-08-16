Game Balls From Chicago Bears 34-10 Preseason Week 1 Win

My predictions for the Chicago Bears preseason opener against the Cleveland Browns didn’t go so well, but the Bears still dominated this matchup, winning by a final score of 34-10. Most of the starters didn’t play at all or only played a handful of snaps. However, there are still some takeaways from this preseason game that could shape what Bears fans should expect in the regular season.

That said, some players saw their stock soar on Saturday, and that should make next week’s training camp practices interesting. Now, let’s hand out some game balls for the first time in the 2026 season, starting with the honorable mentions.

Honorable Mentions: Case Keenum, Salvon Ahmed, Maurice Alexander, Malik Muhammad, Devin Bush

Jamree Kromah

Chicago Bears DE Jamree Kromah sacks Cleveland Browns QB Dillon Gabriel. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nobody boosted their stock on Saturday quite like Jamree Kromah. The third-year defensive end lived in Cleveland’s backfield, and by the time his day was over, Kromah had racked up six total tackles, three for a loss, two sacks, two QB hits, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Even in a questionable defensive line situation, Kromah still has a long way to go to be considered a serious contender for a roster spot, but this performance was a good start. For that reason, this first game ball goes to Kromah.

Beanie Bishop

Chicago Bears LB Ruben Hyppolite II tackles Cleveland Browns RB Ahmani Marshall. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A common narrative surrounding the Bears this offseason was that they would regress hard in the takeaway department, but I guess Beanie Bishop didn’t get the memo. Bishop intercepted not one but two passes on Saturday, and he broke up another three.

The cornerback position is another group where the Bears are thin, and they might now consider making some room on the roster for Bishop. Either way, Bishop gets this second game ball.

Kaden Davis

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kaden Davis during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last year, Jahdae Walker made waves throughout training camp as an electric, unknown receiver who could snag the last wide receiver spot on the depth chart. This year, that role appears to have been taken up by Kaden Davis.

The undrafted rookie from NW Missouri State University was sensational, racking up 88 yards on just four receptions, and he nearly hauled in a fantastic touchdown from the arm of Miller Moss late in the game. The Bears spread the ball all around on Saturday, but no pass catcher stood out quite like Davis did. For his tremendous efforts, Davis earned this last game ball.