Biggest Takeaways From Chicago Bears' Preseason Opener vs. Cleveland Browns

The Chicago Bears are one week closer to the start of the 2026 regular season after completing their first preseason game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday at Soldier Field.

The Bears did not play any of their starters on the offensive side of the ball but still managed to put up 34 points in the 34-10 victory over the Browns. Among the most notable things on that side of the ball, we have a bit more clarity on the left tackle battle.

The defense saw a good amount of the ones take the field in the first half, including first-round pick Dillon Thieneman, who notched his first and only tackle on an outside run in the first quarter.

Among other notable debuts were those of linebacker Devin Bush and rookie cornerback Malik Muhammad, both of whom stood out during the preseason opener.

We'll go over their performances and more as we take a look at the biggest takeaways from the Bears' preseason Week 1 victory.

Advantage Kiran Amegadjie

Chicago Bears offensive tackles Kiran Amegadjie (72) and Theo Benedet (79). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wills and Amegadjie rotated with the second-team offense every two or three series during the game, but the latter getting the start over the former.

Things were mostly even until Wills was beaten handily for a sack in the second quarter, which won't help his cause in the competition against Amegadjie.

Julian Okwara brings him down 😤#CLEvsCHI on News 5 and NFL Network pic.twitter.com/vyNR57HFEN — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 15, 2026

Amegadjie almost gave up a sack himself in the third quarter, but the former third-round pick was able to alter the defender's path enough to give Case Keenum enough space and time to escape.

After one preseason contest, we're confident in saying that Amegadjie is ahead of Wills in the left tackle pecking order behind Braxton Jones, who remains the favorite to start.

Malik Muhammad stands out

Chicago Bears defensive back Malik Muhammad. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Muhammad appeared to be playing outside corner in base and in the nickel in sub packages, which is good for him because the Bears might need him at both spots in 2026.

While he certainly wasn't perfect (he gave up at least one catch and had a penalty), Muhammad was active and around the ball and showed the toughness and athleticism we've heard all about.

Muhammad's highlight play was an impressive tackle near the line of scrimmage, where he knifed through the defense to make an impressive play on a screen pass.

Bears rookie CB Malik Muhammad completely blows up this play for a TFL



My goodness pic.twitter.com/gvePKuGpnS — Dave (@davebftv) August 15, 2026

Overall, it was a solid debut for the rookie, who totaled five tackles.

Strong play from the linebackers

Chicago Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the first preseason game is any indication, the Bears are in good shape at linebacker, as both Devin Bush and D'Marco Jackson made their presence felt in the first quarter.

Bush showed his explosiveness with a tackle for no gain in the first quarter. Jackson, who was starting with T.J. Edwards not suiting up, exploded through the line for a pressure on a separate play and added four tackles in total.

If Edwards can stay healthy, the Bears could have one of the better linebacker trios in the NFL.

Kaden Davis shines among WR6 candidates

Chicago Bears wide receiver Maurice Alexander. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maurice Alexander, Kaden Davis and Scotty Miller are all vying for the WR6 spot, assuming there will be one. At the very least, they're competing for a spot on the practice squad.

On Saturday, Davis managed to stand out the most.

Davis recorded four catches for 88 yards and was the Bears' leading receiver. His best play of the day was a 41-yard reception, and he also made a nice catch on a back-shoulder throw from Tyson Bagent. The only blemish for Davis was a drop.

Alexander recorded a 25-yard touchdown catch and totaled 42 yards on three receptions in total, but he also had multiple drops. Miller had three catches for 37 yards.

We've long viewed Miller as the favorite to grab the WR6 spot, but Davis has been having a phenomenal camp and his showing on Saturday further helped his cause to make the cut.

Second-team offense struggles

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' second-team offense played the entire first half and the unit wasn't exactly impressive.

After two straight three-and-outs to begin the game, the Bears' offense failed to finish off a drive thatmade it past midfield on the strength of the aforementioned big play from Bagent to Davis. Cairo Santos couldn't salvage points after missing a field goal.

Chicago finally got on the board on its fourth drive of the game but had a helping hand off a fumble from the Browns. Bagent went on to throw a pick on the following series that saw Sam Roush partly responsible after he failed to step up to cut off the Browns defender who stepped in front of him.

The unit's final drive of the half looked promising before Wills gave up a sack that forced Chicago to settle for a field goal.

In all, Bagent finished 13-of-22 for 169 yards with one touchdown to one pick, and the ground game didn't do much, with Roschon Johnson posting eight carries for 34 yards.

Not entirely surprising the second-team offense didn't look great in its preseason debut, but you know head coach Ben Johnson wants to see better than what we saw on Saturday.

Salvon Ahmed continues to push Roschon Johnson

Chicago Bears running back Salvon Ahmed (36) and running back Roschon Johnson (23). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahmed has routinely been a standout at camp and he continued his strong offseason on Saturday.

Ahmed caught a screen pass from Case Keenum in the third quarter and, with the help of some great blocking, found enough holes to take it 49 yards to the house in what was the longest gain of the game for the Bears.

Ahmed finished with three catches for 55 yards and added two carries for 17 yards.

Johnson is still the favorite for the RB3 job, but Ahmed is no doubt making things interesting.

More standouts

Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion (1) and Chicago Bears linebacker Ruben Hyppolite. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LB Ruben Hyppolite: 7 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 PD

DL Jamree Kromah: 6 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

DL Neville Gallimore: 3 tackles, 2 TFL, 3 PD

DB Beanie Bishop: 2 tackles, 2 INTs

WR Ray-Ray McCloud: 3 receptions, 63 yards

QB Case Keenum: 9/10, 151 yards, 2 TDs