4 Predictions for the Chicago Bears' Preseason Opener vs. Browns

The Chicago Bears' first preseason game of 2026 is finally upon us. They're set to face off against the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field on Saturday, but we won't see Caleb Williams or several other starters, according to head coach Ben Johnson. Instead, this is going to be a day to watch the rookies and backups get some playing time.

Despite the low stakes of a preseason game, especially one without the starting quarterback, there's plenty of intriguing storylines for the fans to follow. Which Bears who are fighting for a roster spot need the biggest performance? Can the rookies prove they're developing ahead of schedule? Is the early hype around Jordan van den Berg legit?

These are the questions that the fans can hope to see answered on Saturday. With that in mind, here are four predictions I have for the Bears' preseason opener.

1. Tyson Bagent throws for more than 200 yards

Chicago Bears QB Tyson Bagent gestures before the snap during a preseason game. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The preseason king is back for more. Tyson Bagent, playing for the first time on his $10 million contract extension with the Bears, put on a clinic in the Bears' final preseason game last year against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road. He played the entire second half while throwing for 212 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown pass to Jahdae Walker.

I expect Bagent to put together a similar peformance against the Cleveland Browns. He'll throw for over 200 yards again and at least two touchdowns to inject some enthusiasm into the Soldier Field crowd.

2. Kaden Davis scores the first touchdown

Cleveland Browns WR Kaden Davis runs back a kickoff against the Carolina Panthers . Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout training camp, there has been a growing QB-WR chemistry between Bagent and free agency acquisition Kaden Davis.

These two have connected for a touchdown to end practice multiple times now, according to CHGO Bears' Adam Hoge, so don't be surprised if Bagent targets Davis early and often in the preseason opener.

In fact, I'm going to predict that Davis will score the Bears' first touchdown of the (pre)season.

3. The Bears will pitch a shutout

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during Training Camp. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ben Johnson caused quite the stir in the NFL world on Wednesday when he told The Athletic's Dan Pompei that he wants to break the 2013 Denver Broncos' NFL scoring record.

"I know how many points per game they scored, and I want to surpass them. I want shutouts. I want blowouts," Johnson told Pompei.

Given the state of the Bears' defense, especially after Coby Bryant's injury became a worst-case scenario, I can't imagine they'll pitch many shutouts in the regular season, if any at all. However, a preseason game against a team as dysfunctional as the Browns is a different story. The Bears' backups should be able to handle their business in this one, and I think they'll keep Cleveland off the scoreboard entirely.

4. Dillon Thieneman breaks up three passes

Chicago Bears DB Dillon Thieneman speaks during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears received widespread praise when they selected Dillon Thieneman with the No. 25 pick in April, with some calling it the biggest Round 1 heist of the draft.

However, training camp has been a baptism by fire for the former Oregon safety. For the first two weeks, almost every practice session saw Thieneman getting beat on a passing play, though he did eventually snag an interception.

In fairness to Thieneman, most rookies have to take their lumps like this in training camp. He's also going up against two of the most explosive playmakers in the NFL, Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland.

Nothing that the Browns can throw at him will likely come close to what he's seen over the past few weeks, and I think he's going to look like the stud that everyone expected him to be.

Thieneman should be a constant menace against Cleveland's offense, and by the time his day is done, I predict that he'll have broken up three passes and have come close to picking one off.