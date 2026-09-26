Gervon Dexter Still Winning Favor With Bears Fans After Trolling Packers

Chicago Bears fans surely enjoyed the debacle that was the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, and they certainly loved Gervon Dexter's reaction to the result.

Dexter is now a member of the Atlanta Falcons after being traded there by the Bears before Week 1, so he was on the field at Lambeau and played a hand in the win over Green Bay.

After the game was over, Dexter shared a video of former Bears wide receiver DJ Moore's iconic quote following Chicago's win over the Packers in Week 16 of last season to celebrate the victory over the Packers in Week 3.

"At the end of the day, it's f*** the Packers always," Moore said in the video.

Safe to say, Bears fans loved Dexter referencing the video, which shows he has not forgotten about his Chicago roots and still enjoys throwing shade at the Packers.

"This rivalry sticks with you wherever you go," one Bears fan said in the replies.

"Hell yea! Bear down!!!" another Bears fan said.

Dexter didn't record a sack in the victory over the Packers in Week 3, but he did have six pressures, the second-most on the team, two tackles and one run stop, according to Pro Football Focus.

A regretful trade

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Troy Fautanu (76) looks to block Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. during the secnd half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Bears traded Dexter to the Falcons, we called Atlanta the winner of the trade because of the lackluster return that Chicago received, which was a fifth-round selection and defensive back Clark Phillips, and the Bears' shaky defensive line that couldn't afford to negate its best pass-rusher.

So far, our minds remain unchanged.

Dexter is off to a strong start with one sack and 14 total pressures through three games, and his overall (77.7) and pass-rush (84.3) grades are 13th and fourth among interior defenders, per PFF.

Dexter has still left a lot to be desired against the run, as has been the case with him his entire career, but his 59.5 run defense grade is an improvement over what he posted over two of his three seasons in Chicago.

Phillips hasn't played so much as a snap on defense, and Dexter has the same amount of sacks and more pressures than every Bears interior defensive lineman combined, and that was true before he played on Thursday night.

One of the players who was supposed to fill the void, Jordan van den Berg, has been disappointing thus far with one tackle and no pressures, and he saw his snaps decrease from 22 in Week 1 to just nine in Week 2.

Kentavius Street and Neville Gallimore are part of the equation, also, but they've combined for six tackles, three pressures and one sack.

It's true Dexter likely didn't have a future in Chicago as he entered a contract year, and he wasn't a good fit in Dennis Allen's defense and was sorely lacking as a run defender.

But what the Bears got back in the trade with the Falcons simply wasn't sufficient to part ways with a plus pass rusher, especially when Chicago didn't have a sure solution to replace him.