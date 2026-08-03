The Best Quote to Come Out of Chicago Bears Training Camp on Day 5

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is one of the more important players to watch at training camp this year.

That's because Stevenson is competing for the starting job on the boundary opposite Jaylon Johnson, which was vacated when Nahshon Wright left in free agency.

Stevenson is anything but a sure thing, even if he wins the job. We saw that last season when he once again struggled and ended up being benched in favor of Wright.

Best quote from Day 5 of training camp

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Ben Johnson noted that he's pleased with what he has seen from Stevenson thus far and highlighted Stevenson's focus level as a major point of emphasis for him.

"It's really the focus level, from being in the building, paying attention in meetings and continuing to apply that on the field throughout a two-plus hour practice," Johnson stated.

"I think we've seen strides. It's certainly improving. It continues to improve. He knows it and so I think we're pretty happy with where he's at," Johnson added.

Johnson somewhat echoes what defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said about Stevenson. Allen noted that consistency is the biggest key for the veteran cornerback.

"I think he can be a starting-caliber corner in our league, and I think he can be a starting-caliber corner for us," he said. "Tyrique needs to be more consistent. "There's plays — I could make you tape of Tyrique from last season that you would look at and say, 'Woo, that's pretty freakin' good.'

"But it's the lapses in consistency that we have to improve on and that, really, at the end of the day, that runs throughout the vein of the defense. If we're going to improve as a defense, we've got to become more consistent, more efficient. And that's really what we're going to focus on during training camp."

Other than getting beat by Kalif Raymond on a long touchdown pass from Caleb Williams on the second day of training camp, we have not heard much about Stevenson, which can be construed as a positive thing.

We have heard even less on Malik Muhammad, who is supposed to be competing against Stevenson for the CB2 job.

Based on the lack of info, including when it comes to how Chicago has divvied up first-team reps at the position, it's hard to gauge how things are shaking out over a week-plus of camp.

As a result, we have to continue to assume Stevenson is the favorite for the job, which is simply based off his experience.