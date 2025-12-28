Two huge names hit Bears' injury report hours before game vs 49ers

It's been a great holiday week for the Chicago Bears. Last week, they won a sensational comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers and secured a playoff berth. Then, on Saturday night, they clinched the NFC North division title thanks to a Packers' Week 17 dud at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately, the celebrations are coming to a screeching halt ahead of their Sunday Night Football matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, both DJ Moore, the hero of Chicago's win over Green Bay, and Olamide Zaccheaus are now listed as 'questionable' for tonight's game with an unspecified illness.

#Bears are adding WRs DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus to the Injury Report because of an illness. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 28, 2025

Moore and Zaccheaus aren't even the only starters who could miss tonight's game. On Saturday, Darnell Wright came down with an illness and was left behind as the team travelled to California. If none of these three are able to suit up, Chicago will have a tremendously difficult time beating the red-hot 49ers.

Bears' playoff hopes could hang in the balance

This could prove to be a huge problem for the Bears. While it's true that they have the division locked up and are guaranteed a home playoff game, they're still alive in the race for the NFC's No. 1 seed. To earn the top spot and a Wild Card round bye, they would need to win both of their remaining games and get a little help from the Seahawks, too.

With a week off while the rest of the field plays a Wild Card game, the Bears could finally have time to rest up and heal from their various injuries. It's been a long, difficult season for the Bears, and their early Week 5 bye is now far in the rearview mirror. They can still win a Wild Card game if they must, but you have to believe their odds would improve with an extra week of rest.

Moore and Zaccheaus may still play, but they obviously won't be at 100% if they do, and the Bears are already down a starting receiver as Rome Odunze continues to recover from his foot injury. Bears fans can only hope that whatever illness is going around doesn't hit Caleb Williams. The Bears are already considered underdogs in the playoffs, but without their starting quarterback they'll have no shot.

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

