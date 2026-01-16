How elite Rams receivers could challenge the Bears less than Packers

It sounds crazy if you look at the Rams' receiving numbers for this season, and have seen Matthew Stafford operate in rhythm while throwing to them.

Still, the logic is sound.

The Bears think their cornerbacks match up well with the Los Angeles passing attack, particularly with receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams .

“Yeah, that'd probably be fairly accurate," Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said.

If well isn't the right word, then maybe better is. And it's not a slam on the leading NFL passing attack as much as it is how the Packers were able to lean on a big strength last week.

Puka Nacua isn’t just great — he’s historic.



- Regular season: 95.3 YPG (most EVER)

- Playoffs: 108.3 YPG (most EVER)



Can Puka end up as the GOAT WR? #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/Xkwx0eO90w — LAFB Network (@LAFBNetwork) January 15, 2026

"And yet, I think we all understand what a challenge these guys are going to be to try to defend," Allen said. "Not just the wide receivers, they’ve got some exceptional tight ends that have varying skill sets, which make all the matchups challenging for us."

It's just a different type of challenge than last week. Three games against the Packers gave them a good idea how to attack the Bears defense, but they have two wide receivers who ran sub 4.4-second 40-yard dashes in Matthew Golden (4.29 seconds) and Christian Watson (4.36), and Romeo Doubs has run in the 4.4s.

The Rams receivers get open through technique and intelligence. No one ever accused Davante Adams of being slow, but he is 33 now and not as fast as when he was trying to shake Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson all over the field in Green Bay.

Also, Puka Nacua is a very physical runner who gains yards after the catch. “I just think if you go back to whatever his 40 time was coming out, it may not look all that impressive in terms of what his time is," Allen said of Nacua. "You watch the guy play; he plays extremely fast. So don't let that fool you.”

It's the difference between track time and playing time. It's technique and physicality, plus ability to accelerate in shorter spaces quickly.

Davante Adams in the red zone this

season:



👑 13 catches

👑 13 first downs + TDs pic.twitter.com/6ic1FhKCIR — PFF Fantasy (@PFF_Fantasy) January 15, 2026

"The versatility which he has—I mean, he's in the box inserting through the B- and C-gaps, not only to block, but to run routes," Allen said. "I mean physical player, tough player and you can tell really a dependable player as well.”

The Bears DBs have good speed normally, but injuries slowed Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon, and Tyrique Stevenson has been hurt as well.

The premium this week will be on physicality and knowing their spot in the scheme well.

Safety Kevin Byard didn't think the Packers' raw speed was the problem, as much as brain cramps. A smarter game can work.

"We were kind of letting Christian (Watson) get free on these flat routes and we weren't really on," Byard said. "I think on the one touchdown that Jayden Reed had, I think it was a good call from Matt LaFleur, honestly. I think the call was in a good coverage where they kind of got the mismatch on (linebacker) Tremaine (Edmunds) and he was able to kind of sit and then wheel back up. I think it was a good play."

They can expect wizardry from Sean McVay regardless.

"Probably the best offense that we'll face all season long," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "They're playing at an extremely high level and it's going to take an exceptional effort on our part to give ourselves a chance.”

The key could be just keeping the receivers from ever getting a chance at the ball in an offense requiring precision to excel.

"I think when you look at their passing game and what they do in their passing game, the receivers and the quarterback are exactly on point with where the ball's going to be," Allen said. "The quarterback throws the ball to where the spot is, where he's anticipating the receiver to be. And generally, they're in that spot. And so, that's what makes him really good in the passing game.”

TRENDING: Davante Adams is the first player EVER to lead the NFL in TDs for three different franchises:



Packers. Raiders. Rams.

Different jerseys. Same dominance. pic.twitter.com/HKb6C8dCdE — LAFB Network (@LAFBNetwork) January 6, 2026

How this is best stopped might not be something the Bears have been good at doing.

"Being able to affect the quarterback and make him have to throw off rhythm and off timing," Allen said. "Even there, you see Stafford make some incredible throws from all different arm angles, platforms, no looks, the whole thing. But, trying to disrupt the timing as much as you possibly can, whether that's through your front or your coverage of trying to disrupt the timing of the passing game.”

It's just a different type of challenge than they faced with Green Bay but dangerous any way it's analyzed.

1. Rams using Exit Motion to get to Puka Nacua #1 to run Dagger pic.twitter.com/t3GYxv62li — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) January 16, 2026

