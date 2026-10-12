How Noah Sewell’s PUP Return Restructures Bears LB Depth Chart Post-Edwards Injury

The Chicago Bears lost middle linebacker T.J. Edwards on Sunday to a hamstring injury during a 31-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers. It's currently unclear how long Edwards will be on the shelf.

Noah Sewell's reactivation from the reserve/PUP list on Saturday after recovering from an Achilles tear couldn't have come at a more opportune time for the linebacker room. Sewell suffered the injury during Week 17 of the 2025 season against the San Francisco 49ers. Santa Clara, California, claimed another major injury last December.

Sewell stepped in at the Sam linebacker spot after D'Marco Jackson stepped into the green-dot play-caller spot for Edwards in Week 5. Devin Bush also saw increased opportunities in the box.

Jackson had four tackles, with two of them coming unassisted. Sewell had one assisted tackle in his return to action.

Those two are the keys to the post-Edwards injury depth chart.

D'Marco Jackson, Noah Sewell Anchor Bears' Defensive Pivot For Week 6

Oct 11, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) carries the ball defended by Chicago Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson (48) during the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now is the toughest part for Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. He needs to play a balancing act with Sewell's recovery and the ability to field the most competitive defense possible amid a 3-2 start.

Chicago is tied for last place in the division and still have no clear timetable on Caleb Williams' recovery. Neither Tyson Bagent nor Case Keenum inspired much hope for the offense against Green Bay. Bagent has been unimpressive for several weeks now after having throwing four interceptions against the New York Jets and having three brought back for penalties. Keenum is 38.

There's no time to waste. If Sewell can suit up, he has to take as many snaps as he can get. The defense needs to be a strong suit until Williams is fully healthy. Especially otherwise.

In 13 games played last season, Sewell had 59 total tackles, a forced fumble, and 6.5 stuffs at the line of scrimmage. Sewell helped establish a strong identity against the run last year. He'll reprise that role in 2026.

Jackson owns a 53.1 grade against the run. Jackson is far stingier in coverage, though. Both he and Bush will need to play major roles in the passing game.

Edwards struggled against the run, grading out as a 46.2 in PFF's metrics. That ranked No. 71 of 74 qualified linebackers.

Clear Roles Evident For Noah Sewell, D'Marco Jackson

Allen needs to lean in on using Sewell on early downs to prevent opposing attacks from moving the chains and establishing rhythm.

As for Jackson, his responsibilities expand ten-fold. Jackson was signed as a special teams player but has been asked to do more by the coaching staff.

Jackson is now an every-down player whose coverage abilities will help cover a secondary that also took injury losses on Sunday.

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson left the game with a hamstring injury as well.

Allen has been hit with plenty of injuries before. 2025 was a rough year for the Bears defense health-wise.

Allen will have to do it again.