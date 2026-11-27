Bears coach Ben Johnson finally got his first win over his former boss on Thanksgiving 39-35, and afterward Lions coach Dan Campbell had to admit his team helped the Bears out a good deal.

One of the culprits was Campbell himself.

The Lions' decision to go for first down on fourth-and-4 at the Bears 33-yard line with 2:22 to play with a pass to Jahmyr Gibbs in the flat was a sound play, but perhaps a questionable tactic. A field goal would have left the Bears behind 38-32 instead of 35-32, but T.J. Edwards made a spectacular open-field tackle on Gibbs for a 1-yard gain and set up his offense and Caleb Williams with good field position to start their final winning drive.

Campbell admitted to reporters he just didn't want to give Williams the ball back, and this triggered his gamble.

Without this T.J. Edwards stop — during an iconic Jahmyr Gibbs game, no less — that Bears GW drive almost certainly wouldn’t have happened, in which case Chicago would be 0-3 in the division.



Tackle could have saved the Bears a chance at the NFC North.pic.twitter.com/5Ea4C9e1ZN — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) November 26, 2026

"I thought we'd get it, first of all," he said. "I really believed we were going to get that. But then yeah, if you don't, it incentivizes a little bit the four downs.

"You're playing more for a field goal, but if you get down fast enough, you'll have some shots at the end zone, which they did. So, I don't regret that. I wish we'd have made that, but listen, sometimes that happens.”

Edwards received a game ball from Ben Johnson afterward and that tackle was just what the Bears needed after Detroit's offense had a four-possession stretch with three TDs and a field goal.



"I thought probably the biggest play there at the end probably was T.J. Edwards' fourth-down tackle," Johnson said. "I thought that was absolutely massive. He's steady Eddie himself, as always."

T.J. Edwards on his game saving 4th down stop:



“You got to take your shot. Especially in this short yardage, game on the line. You got to go take your shot. I’d rather die by throwing everything out there than sitting and letting him make a play.” pic.twitter.com/vSyUC02B4k — Jasmine Baker (@JasmineBBaker) November 26, 2026

Edwards also deflected a pass Dillon Thieneman picked off with 5:34 left in the fourth quarter to set up the Bears for what looked like could be the needed points, but that drive fizzled on downs when Jahdae Walker couldn't hang on to a fourth-down Williams heave.

The role Lions mistakes made

The Lions had other critical and stupid mental errors that fueled the Bears comeback. They had two taunting penalties, one on defensive tackle Anthony Lucas that didn't prove as critical but did set his team back 15 yards to start a fourth-quarter drive. The other was on Lions guard Christian Mahogany for taunting Jeffery Simmons after a trap block worked on Gibbs' 70-yard TD run.

That penalty forced the extra point back to the 48 and Lions kicker Jake Bates missed it. The kick easily would have been through from 33 yards but the extra yards allowed the kick to move outside the upright and leave the Bears within two scores at 35-24.

"Yeah, we had other penalties that killed drives offensively, but those taunting killed us too," Campbell said. "One of them, it changed the dynamic of the points because now you're going for two instead of just kicking a field goal, and now it changes the end of that game. But we talked about it, man, keeping your composure, and we didn't do that. We had two of them, and those hurt."

As it was, the Bears didn't need to worry about it because they scored two more touchdowns but it took some of the pressure off them on the final drive knowing they needed only a short field goal for the tie and overtime. And that situation resulted from the second penalty.

Campbell was asked by Detroit reporters if something done by the Bears caused several Lions penalties.

WOW: #Bears superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons fired back at the #Lions after being accused of mimicking their snap count and causing four false starts.



“I DON’T HAVE TO CHEAT.”



“IT’S A LOT OF CRYING ON THAT SIDE OF THE BALL.”



😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/nvBtyIazSe https://t.co/2CCFC16p11 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) November 26, 2026

“I’m not discussing that," he said.

Lions players afterward accused Simmons of calling out snap counts to disrupt them. Something caused them to jump three times. Simmons was warned by officials but ultimately Detroit moved it anyway. The Lions' 549 yards were the third most ever allowed by a Bears defense.

"I don’t think that should be overblown," Lions QB Jared Goff told reporters about Simmons' tactics. "I think that happened a couple of times. The officials talked to them, and if they were trying to simulate the snap count, or if they weren’t, I don’t know. They can probably say they aren’t, and it’s impossible to officiate, and (officials will) never throw a flag on that.

"But it happens, this isn’t the first game it’s happened. We got to be able to handle that a little bit better than we did.”

It wasn't all the Lions needed to handle better. They couldn't handle Williams on the final drive, but they're not the first team to say this.

Goff’s pass is tipped and picked off by Dillon Thieneman!



CHIvsDET on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/5nsUkdGRx1 — NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2026